Israel Urged US to Join It in Conflict With Iran - Reports
Israel Urged US to Join It in Conflict With Iran - Reports

03:58 GMT 15.06.2025
Israel has been asking the United States to join it in the conflict with Iran for the past two days, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing two Israeli officials.
2025-06-15T03:58+0000
2025-06-15T03:58+0000
2025-06-15T05:10+0000
One official said that Washington might enter the conflict if necessary and that US President Donald Trump even told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so in a recent conversation. At the same time, a White House official said that the US administration was not considering the option, while a senior White House official told the news portal that "whatever happens ... cannot be prevented," referring to Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday. "But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program," the senior official said.
03:58 GMT 15.06.2025 (Updated: 05:10 GMT 15.06.2025)
One official said that Washington might enter the conflict if necessary and that US President Donald Trump even told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so in a recent conversation.
At the same time, a White House official said that the US administration was not considering the option, while a senior White House official told the news portal that "whatever happens ... cannot be prevented," referring to Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday.
"But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program," the senior official said.