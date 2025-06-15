https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/israel-urged-us-to-join-it-in-conflict-with-iran---reports-1122254669.html

Israel Urged US to Join It in Conflict With Iran - Reports

Israel Urged US to Join It in Conflict With Iran - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel has been asking the United States to join it in the conflict with Iran for the past two days, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing two Israeli officials.

2025-06-15T03:58+0000

2025-06-15T03:58+0000

2025-06-15T05:10+0000

world

iran-israel row

iran nuclear deal

us

us-iran relations

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119456419_0:0:2505:1409_1920x0_80_0_0_886ba4b260988b2ead67b6a411796d80.jpg

One official said that Washington might enter the conflict if necessary and that US President Donald Trump even told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so in a recent conversation. At the same time, a White House official said that the US administration was not considering the option, while a senior White House official told the news portal that "whatever happens ... cannot be prevented," referring to Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday. "But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program," the senior official said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/us-always-planned-to-use-israel-as-proxy-to-attack-iran-1122253614.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-iran war, iran-israel war, will us join war with iran, will us attack iran, us-israel relations,