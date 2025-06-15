International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/israel-urged-us-to-join-it-in-conflict-with-iran---reports-1122254669.html
Israel Urged US to Join It in Conflict With Iran - Reports
Israel Urged US to Join It in Conflict With Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel has been asking the United States to join it in the conflict with Iran for the past two days, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing two Israeli officials.
2025-06-15T03:58+0000
2025-06-15T05:10+0000
world
iran-israel row
iran nuclear deal
us
us-iran relations
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119456419_0:0:2505:1409_1920x0_80_0_0_886ba4b260988b2ead67b6a411796d80.jpg
One official said that Washington might enter the conflict if necessary and that US President Donald Trump even told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so in a recent conversation. At the same time, a White House official said that the US administration was not considering the option, while a senior White House official told the news portal that "whatever happens ... cannot be prevented," referring to Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday. "But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program," the senior official said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/us-always-planned-to-use-israel-as-proxy-to-attack-iran-1122253614.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119456419_107:0:2332:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_fbb2669dbc4bd72b9286ffe11de583f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-iran war, iran-israel war, will us join war with iran, will us attack iran, us-israel relations,
israel-iran war, iran-israel war, will us join war with iran, will us attack iran, us-israel relations,

Israel Urged US to Join It in Conflict With Iran - Reports

03:58 GMT 15.06.2025 (Updated: 05:10 GMT 15.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciDonald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Israel has been asking the United States to join it in the conflict with Iran for the past two days, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing two Israeli officials.
One official said that Washington might enter the conflict if necessary and that US President Donald Trump even told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so in a recent conversation.
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2025
Analysis
US Always Planned to Use Israel as Proxy to Attack Iran
Yesterday, 19:08 GMT
At the same time, a White House official said that the US administration was not considering the option, while a senior White House official told the news portal that "whatever happens ... cannot be prevented," referring to Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday.
"But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program," the senior official said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала