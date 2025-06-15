https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/los-angeles-mayor-says-30000-people-gathered-to-protest-against-trumps-policy-1122255155.html
Los Angeles Mayor Says 30,000 People Gathered to Protest Against Trump's Policy
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on Sunday that the number of people who had gathered to protest against US President Donald Trump's policy reached 30,000 people.
"30,000 people showed up across our city to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest today — that's powerful," Bass said on X. Earlier in the day, thousands of people gathered in Los Angeles for a demonstration against President Trump and his government. After protesting for over six hours, some of the participants started launching fireworks and coming within an arm's reach of National Guard troops stationed on the steps of a federal building. The protest in Los Angeles is a part of the nationwide coordinated "No Kings" action, which was scheduled to coincide with a military parade in Washington, DC, and Trump's 79th birthday.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on Sunday that the number of people who had gathered to protest against US President Donald Trump's policy reached 30,000 people.
"30,000 people showed up across our city to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest today — that's powerful," Bass said on X.
Earlier in the day, thousands of people gathered in Los Angeles for a demonstration against President Trump and his government. After protesting for over six hours, some of the participants started launching fireworks and coming within an arm's reach of National Guard troops stationed on the steps of a federal building.
The protest in Los Angeles is a part of the nationwide coordinated "No Kings" action, which was scheduled to coincide with a military parade in Washington, DC, and Trump's 79th birthday.