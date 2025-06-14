https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/trump-listen-up-your-own-team-and-peers-say-no-war-with-iran-1122250719.html

Trump, Listen Up: Your Own Team and Peers Say 'No War With Iran'

US political observers, pundits, and lawmakers from both parties are warning Trump: don’t drag America deeper into the Iran-Israel conflict, Responsible Statecraft writes. Supporting Israel's war against Iran would be a “middle finger” to MAGA voters.

Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser: "Hey, you’re putting your defense first, and that’s fine. But we gotta put our defense first. And what cannot happen is be drawn into another war." Tucker Carlson: "Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran." Sen. Rand Paul (R): "I urge President Trump to stay the course, keep putting America first, and to not join in any war between other countries." "No war with Iran." Rep. Thomas Massie (R): "Israel doesn’t need US taxpayers’ money for defense if it already has enough to start offensive wars. I vote not to fund this war of aggression."The message is loud: war with Iran isn’t “America First” — it’s a political landmine.

