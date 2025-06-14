https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/trump-listen-up-your-own-team-and-peers-say-no-war-with-iran-1122250719.html
Trump, Listen Up: Your Own Team and Peers Say 'No War With Iran'
Trump, Listen Up: Your Own Team and Peers Say 'No War With Iran'
Sputnik International
US political observers, pundits, and lawmakers from both parties are warning Trump: don’t drag America deeper into the Iran-Israel conflict, Responsible Statecraft writes. Supporting Israel's war against Iran would be a “middle finger” to MAGA voters.
2025-06-14T11:00+0000
2025-06-14T11:00+0000
2025-06-14T11:00+0000
americas
us
donald trump
steve bannon
tucker carlson
israel
iran
us congress
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_0d0372933208062e71adb876c5db900c.jpg
Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser: "Hey, you’re putting your defense first, and that’s fine. But we gotta put our defense first. And what cannot happen is be drawn into another war." Tucker Carlson: "Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran." Sen. Rand Paul (R): "I urge President Trump to stay the course, keep putting America first, and to not join in any war between other countries." "No war with Iran." Rep. Thomas Massie (R): "Israel doesn’t need US taxpayers’ money for defense if it already has enough to start offensive wars. I vote not to fund this war of aggression."The message is loud: war with Iran isn’t “America First” — it’s a political landmine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/us-loses-peace-mask-in-israel-iran-crossfire-1122249612.html
americas
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_121a1cd8ec6ec159a90e884bd9ea0b6f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, iran-israel conflict, iran-israel war, israel's strikes on iran nuclear facilities, iran's retaliation, middle east conflict
donald trump, iran-israel conflict, iran-israel war, israel's strikes on iran nuclear facilities, iran's retaliation, middle east conflict
Trump, Listen Up: Your Own Team and Peers Say 'No War With Iran'
US political observers, pundits, and lawmakers from both parties are warning Trump: don’t drag America deeper into the Iran-Israel conflict, Responsible Statecraft writes. Supporting Israel's war against Iran would be a “middle finger” to MAGA voters.
Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser:
"Hey, you’re putting your defense first, and that’s fine. But we gotta put our defense first. And what cannot happen is be drawn into another war
."
Tucker Carlson: "Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran."
Sen. Rand Paul (R):
"I urge President Trump to stay the course, keep putting America first, and to not join in any war
between other countries." "No war with Iran."
Rep. Thomas Massie (R): "Israel doesn’t need US taxpayers’ money for defense if it already has enough to start offensive wars. I vote not to fund this war of aggression."
The message is loud: war with Iran isn’t “America First” — it’s a political landmine.