Moldova Tries Currying Favor With EU by Persecuting Christians

The Moldovan government’s crackdown on Orthodox Christians who protested against the recent LGBT* parade in the country was meant to show Brussels that Moldova, an aspiring member of the EU, holds on to all of the bloc’s 'woke values',” explains Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute.

“It's making this demonstration for the sake of Brussels. ‘Look, how tolerant we are. We don't tolerate these expressions of bigoted, orthodox opinions’.”The EU’s efforts to force its values on conservative Moldovans, despite the latter’s resistance, highlights Brussels’ “totalitarian attitude,” Szamuely notes.He points out that even the more conservative members of the EU, like Italy or Spain, have to “pay obeisance” to “this rigid hierarchy of values that is imposed by Brussels.”The Moldovan leadership, however, wants to take things up a notch by not only demonstrating their willingness to hold LGBT parades but also to crack down on those who dare to protest against such events.*LGBT is considered an extremist ideology in Russia

