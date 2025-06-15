https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/police-in-moldova-forcefully-detain-anti-lgbt-protesters-1122256453.html
Police in Moldova Forcefully Detain Anti-LGBT Protesters
The police forcefully detain participants of the mass rally in support of family and traditional values taking place in the center of Chisinau.
Thousands of people are marching through the central streets of the capital, holding slogans such as "For Traditional Values!", "Family, Peace, Moldova!" and "A Country Needs a Family!"
The march ends at the Victory Arch in front of the Cathedral, as well as at the monument to Stephen the Great. This is the largest demonstration in defense of the traditional family institution in Moldova in recent years.
The demonstrators are carrying national flags, icons, and banners with religious and patriotic messages. The procession includes elderly people, parents with children, and members of the clergy.
"Moldova has a future as long as we preserve traditional values and support the traditional family," said Vasiliy Tarlev, leader of the "Future of Moldova" party and former prime minister.
He emphasized that the rally is public, not political in nature.
The march is organized by opposition parties — "Future of Moldova," the Socialist Party, the Communist Party, and "Heart of Moldova" led by the former head of Gagauzia, Irina Vlah. Participants are calling for the observance of the Constitution, where the family is defined as a union between a man and a woman.
Earlier, several non-governmental organizations in Moldova proposed holding an LGBT* parade in Chisinau on June 15 (an extremist organization banned in Russia). The Orthodox Church of Moldova has been calling on authorities since 2022 to ban LGBT festivals and marches.
*banned as extremist in Russia.