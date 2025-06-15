International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/police-in-moldova-forcefully-detain-anti-lgbt-protesters-1122256453.html
Police in Moldova Forcefully Detain Anti-LGBT Protesters
Police in Moldova Forcefully Detain Anti-LGBT Protesters
Sputnik International
The police forcefully detain participants of the mass rally in support of family and traditional values taking place in the center of Chisinau.
2025-06-15T11:42+0000
2025-06-15T11:42+0000
world
europe
moldova
russia
chisinau
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122174827_0:115:3234:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_b1087a3be8f8912415369bfc3a3c7925.jpg
Thousands of people are marching through the central streets of the capital, holding slogans such as "For Traditional Values!", "Family, Peace, Moldova!" and "A Country Needs a Family!"The march ends at the Victory Arch in front of the Cathedral, as well as at the monument to Stephen the Great. This is the largest demonstration in defense of the traditional family institution in Moldova in recent years.The demonstrators are carrying national flags, icons, and banners with religious and patriotic messages. The procession includes elderly people, parents with children, and members of the clergy.He emphasized that the rally is public, not political in nature.The march is organized by opposition parties — "Future of Moldova," the Socialist Party, the Communist Party, and "Heart of Moldova" led by the former head of Gagauzia, Irina Vlah. Participants are calling for the observance of the Constitution, where the family is defined as a union between a man and a woman.Earlier, several non-governmental organizations in Moldova proposed holding an LGBT* parade in Chisinau on June 15 (an extremist organization banned in Russia). The Orthodox Church of Moldova has been calling on authorities since 2022 to ban LGBT festivals and marches.*banned as extremist in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/archbishop-markell-says-again-searched-at-airport-banned-from-leaving-moldova-for-turkiye-1122115771.html
moldova
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122174827_252:0:2983:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6400302546f61050975dfde85a32088a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the police forcefully detain participants of the mass rally in support of family and traditional values taking place in the center of chisinau.
the police forcefully detain participants of the mass rally in support of family and traditional values taking place in the center of chisinau.

Police in Moldova Forcefully Detain Anti-LGBT Protesters

11:42 GMT 15.06.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko / Go to the mediabankPriests in Kishinev, Moldova observe Easter ceremonies. File photo.
Priests in Kishinev, Moldova observe Easter ceremonies. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The police forcefully detain participants of the mass rally in support of family and traditional values taking place in the center of Chisinau.
Thousands of people are marching through the central streets of the capital, holding slogans such as "For Traditional Values!", "Family, Peace, Moldova!" and "A Country Needs a Family!"
The march ends at the Victory Arch in front of the Cathedral, as well as at the monument to Stephen the Great. This is the largest demonstration in defense of the traditional family institution in Moldova in recent years.
The demonstrators are carrying national flags, icons, and banners with religious and patriotic messages. The procession includes elderly people, parents with children, and members of the clergy.
"Moldova has a future as long as we preserve traditional values and support the traditional family," said Vasiliy Tarlev, leader of the "Future of Moldova" party and former prime minister.
He emphasized that the rally is public, not political in nature.
People take part in an anti-government rally as part of the Movement for the People's protest action, in Kishinev, Moldova. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
World
Not the First Time: Moldova Grounds Archbishop Markell Again Before Pilgrimage
23 May, 09:47 GMT
The march is organized by opposition parties — "Future of Moldova," the Socialist Party, the Communist Party, and "Heart of Moldova" led by the former head of Gagauzia, Irina Vlah. Participants are calling for the observance of the Constitution, where the family is defined as a union between a man and a woman.
Earlier, several non-governmental organizations in Moldova proposed holding an LGBT* parade in Chisinau on June 15 (an extremist organization banned in Russia). The Orthodox Church of Moldova has been calling on authorities since 2022 to ban LGBT festivals and marches.
*banned as extremist in Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала