Russia and North Korea Agree to Expand Cooperation in Education
The head of Russia's Ministry of Education, Sergey Kravtsov, and the Minister of Education of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Song Du, have signed an agreement on educational cooperation.
The signing ceremony took place at the "Shaping the Future" Education Ministers Forum.The parties agreed to develop cooperation in the fields of general, secondary vocational, and additional professional education, vocational training, children's recreation and health promotion, as well as identifying and supporting gifted students.In addition, the ministries will collaborate on several areas, including holding joint fairs, seminars, and exhibitions involving educational organizations from both countries.Special attention will be given to the development of Russian language studies in the DPRK, conducting competitions and Olympiads, and promoting electronic educational resources in Russian and Korean among children and teenagers.In the future, the DPRK plans to establish an educational center for Russian language and general education subjects in Russian, while Russia plans to create a center for studying the Korean language.
