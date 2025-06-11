https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/medinsky-slams-natos-rutte-suggests-history-book-to-clarify-ukraines-past-1122227952.html

Medinsky Slams NATO’s Rutte, Suggests History Book to Clarify Ukraine's Past

The Russian presidential aide suggested sending the NATO Secretary General a history textbook to teach him that "Ukraine did not exist in the 12th century."

A top aide to Vladimir Putin has told the NATO general secretary to read a history book after he claimed Ukraine had independence 900 years ago.Vladimir Medinsky, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to peace negotiations with Kiev in Istanbul, ridiculed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s comments about Ukraine in the 12th century.Ironically, Rutte used the same speech to demand that Putin come to the talks, "not this historian who now appears twice in Istanbul and tells us again about the history of Russia and Ukraine since the 12th century."The chief negotiator retorted that he was ready to send Rutte a textbook to help him understand that Ukraine did not exist in back then."I know that Mr Rutte studied history at university, but I would definitely send him a medieval history textbook, because he would certainly learn from it that Ukraine didn’t exist in the 12th century," he added.The third International Forum of Education Ministers, "Shaping the Future," is taking place in Kazan from June 11 to 12. The forum is organized by the Ministry of Education of Russia, the government of Tatarstan and the "My History" Foundation for the Support of Humanities.Forum participants will discuss global trends and challenges in education, digital transformation and innovation, the role of AI and online learning, inclusive education, the role of educators and the quality of education, the development of national education systems and international cooperation.One of the topics of discussion will be Russia’s experience in running children's centers.Education ministers will hold a teleconference with participants of the Artek international summer camp which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

