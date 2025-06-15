https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/russia-hands-over-another-1200-bodies-of-fallen-ukrainian-soldiers-to-ukraine-1122256098.html

Russia Hands Over Another 1,200 Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers to Ukraine

Russia Hands Over Another 1,200 Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers to Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.

2025-06-15T09:57+0000

2025-06-15T09:57+0000

2025-06-15T10:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122209519_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7cc72a2ead07112ee6a55201fbcb51e1.jpg

Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.Ukraine - again - has not handed over a single body to Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/russia-returns-first-pows-under-25-in-istanbul-deal-1122218258.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60