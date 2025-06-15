International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Hands Over Another 1,200 Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers to Ukraine
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.Ukraine - again - has not handed over a single body to Russia.
09:57 GMT 15.06.2025 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 15.06.2025)
A convoy carrying the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers has arrived at the exchange area.
In line with the agreements reached between Russia and Ukrainian delegations during the talks in Istanbul on June 2, Russia has been regularly handing over the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev.
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.
Ukraine - again - has not handed over a single body to Russia.
Russia
Russia Returns First POWs Under 25 in Istanbul Deal
9 June, 11:39 GMT
