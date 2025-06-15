https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/russia-hands-over-another-1200-bodies-of-fallen-ukrainian-soldiers-to-ukraine-1122256098.html
Russia Hands Over Another 1,200 Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers to Ukraine
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.Ukraine - again - has not handed over a single body to Russia.
09:57 GMT 15.06.2025 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 15.06.2025)
In line with the agreements reached between Russia and Ukrainian delegations during the talks in Istanbul on June 2, Russia has been regularly handing over the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev.
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.
Ukraine - again - has not handed over a single body to Russia.