At least 3 Killed, 67 Hospitalized After Iran's Latest Attack on Israel - Reports

At least three people were killed in Iran's latest missile strikes on central Israel, the Times of Israel reported, citing Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom (MDA).

2025-06-16T03:39+0000

2025-06-16T03:39+0000

2025-06-16T04:59+0000

According to the newspaper, at least 67 people were hospitalized as a result of Iran's strikes with four ballistic missiles on central Israel.On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, in which the Air Force strikes military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, where several senior Iranian military officials were killed, including the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff and the IRGC commander, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Fordow, and Iranian military positions in various parts of the country were hit as well.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the strikes on Iran a crime in a message to citizens, saying that Israel would face a "bitter and terrible fate."The IRGC said the Islamic Republic had launched Operation True Promise III against military targets in Israel in response to the attacks.

2025

