Europe’s Perverted Logic: Israel Has the ‘Right’ to Attack, Iran Is ‘Guilty’ for Defending Itself
Europe’s Perverted Logic: Israel Has the ‘Right’ to Attack, Iran Is ‘Guilty’ for Defending Itself
European leaders have effectively blamed Iran for being attacked, Responsible Statecraft reports.
Israel’s strike violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter — it was launched with no legal basis for self-defense, per Responsible Statecraft. But instead of condemning it, Europe parroted Israeli justifications. The claim that Iran is building nuclear weapons was dismissed by US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard in March: “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” Still, EU leaders leaned on a June 12 IAEA resolution accusing Iran of Non-Proliferation Treaty violations to rationalize Israel’s actions. What Do European Leaders Say? French President Emmanuel Macron: "France has repeatedly condemned Iran’s ongoing nuclear program... In this context, France reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and ensure its security." German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: "[Iran's] nuclear program violates the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... We reaffirm that Israel has the right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens." EC President Ursula von der Leyen: "I reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and protect its people." None of these leaders addressed the legality of Israel's initial strike. None acknowledged Iran’s right to defend its own sovereignty.
Europe’s Perverted Logic: Israel Has the ‘Right’ to Attack, Iran Is ‘Guilty’ for Defending Itself

10:12 GMT 15.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Ekaterina Blinova
All materials
European leaders have effectively blamed Iran for being attacked, Responsible Statecraft reports.
Israel’s strike violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter — it was launched with no legal basis for self-defense, per Responsible Statecraft.
But instead of condemning it, Europe parroted Israeli justifications.
The claim that Iran is building nuclear weapons was dismissed by US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard in March: “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”
Still, EU leaders leaned on a June 12 IAEA resolution accusing Iran of Non-Proliferation Treaty violations to rationalize Israel’s actions.
© Photo : social mediaSocial media image shows what appears to be Iranian retaliation to Israel's June 13 attack.
Social media image shows what appears to be Iranian retaliation to Israel's June 13 attack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2025
Social media image shows what appears to be Iranian retaliation to Israel's June 13 attack.
© Photo : social media

What Do European Leaders Say?

French President Emmanuel Macron: "France has repeatedly condemned Iran’s ongoing nuclear program... In this context, France reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and ensure its security."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: "[Iran's] nuclear program violates the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... We reaffirm that Israel has the right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens."
EC President Ursula von der Leyen: "I reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and protect its people."
None of these leaders addressed the legality of Israel's initial strike. None acknowledged Iran’s right to defend its own sovereignty.
