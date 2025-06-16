https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/intel-reveals-possible-baltic-sea-provocation-against-russia-by-ukraine-and-uk-1122263155.html

Intel Reveals Possible Baltic Sea Provocation Against Russia by Ukraine and UK

Intel Reveals Possible Baltic Sea Provocation Against Russia by Ukraine and UK

Sputnik International

An attack on a US Navy ship with an allegedly Russian torpedo is one of the scenarios of anti-Russian provocations in the Baltic Sea, prepared by Ukraine and the United Kingdom, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

2025-06-16T12:49+0000

2025-06-16T12:49+0000

2025-06-16T12:49+0000

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122262993_0:43:1525:901_1920x0_80_0_0_99fa7b17d2dac437bf4b3fbe1aecf434.jpg

"The Ukrainians together with the UK are currently preparing provocations in the Baltic Sea. One of the scenarios involves staging an alleged Russian torpedo attack on a US Navy ship," the SVR said. Ukraine has already begun handing the Soviet/Russian-made torpedoes over to the UK, the SVR said in a statement. "The Soviet/Russian-made torpedoes have already been handed over by the Ukrainian side to the UK. It is planned that some of them will explode at a 'safe distance' from the US ship, while one will not explode and will be presented to the public as evidence of Russia's 'malicious activity," the statement read. Kiev is ready to execute the provocation with a torpedo attack on a US Navy ship, the SVR said. Another scenario of a possible anti-Russian provocation in the Baltic Sea could be the UK and Ukraine, alongside with their North-European associates "accidentally" catching a Russian-made anchor mines allegedly set for sabotage in the international maritime route, the statement read. "The main goals of such subversive activities are to achieve escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, disrupt the US-Russian negotiation process, and convince the White House of the need to continue full-scale military assistance to Kiev," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/kherson-region-governor-says-kiev-preparing-provocation-against-poland-to-blame-russia-1115295832.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign intelligence service (svr), russian intelligence, baltic sea, ukrainian provocation