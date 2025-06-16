https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iran-detains-another-2-mossad-agents-with-23-drones-launcher---police-1122258581.html

Iran Detains Another 2 Mossad Agents With 23 Drones, Launcher - Police

Two more agents of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad were detained near the capital of Iran, Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said.

Earlier, the ISNA news agency reported the detention of two Mossad agents in the Alborz province north of Tehran. According to the agency, they were engaged in the creation of bombs and explosives. In addition, Nour News reported on June 14 that vehicles transporting Israeli drones had been seized in Iran. The agency also reported on June 15 that a bomb had been defused in the southern suburbs of Tehran.

iran

israel

