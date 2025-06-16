International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iran-detains-another-2-mossad-agents-with-23-drones-launcher---police-1122258581.html
Iran Detains Another 2 Mossad Agents With 23 Drones, Launcher - Police
Iran Detains Another 2 Mossad Agents With 23 Drones, Launcher - Police
Sputnik International
Two more agents of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad were detained near the capital of Iran, Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said.
2025-06-16T03:14+0000
2025-06-16T04:54+0000
world
iran
iran-israel row
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
intelligence
drone
drone strikes
mossad
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f01bcb17fd9c587e31d9c3c4f6118253.jpg
Earlier, the ISNA news agency reported the detention of two Mossad agents in the Alborz province north of Tehran. According to the agency, they were engaged in the creation of bombs and explosives. In addition, Nour News reported on June 14 that vehicles transporting Israeli drones had been seized in Iran. The agency also reported on June 15 that a bomb had been defused in the southern suburbs of Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/europes-perverted-logic-israel-has-the-right-to-attack-iran-is-guilty-for-defending-itself-1122255785.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66b1097778c3dc70ebd4e0bbc783db18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel agent in iran, drone attacks from within iran, iran-israel war, israel-iran war
israel agent in iran, drone attacks from within iran, iran-israel war, israel-iran war

Iran Detains Another 2 Mossad Agents With 23 Drones, Launcher - Police

03:14 GMT 16.06.2025 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 16.06.2025)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankA view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran
A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Two more agents of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad were detained near the capital of Iran, Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said.
"During two separate operations, two Mossad agents were detained by law enforcement in the Rey district. More than 200 kilograms of explosives, 23 drones, a launcher, and control equipment were found and seized from them," the Fars news agency quoted the police spokesman as saying.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2025
World
Europe’s Perverted Logic: Israel Has the ‘Right’ to Attack, Iran Is ‘Guilty’ for Defending Itself
Yesterday, 10:12 GMT
Earlier, the ISNA news agency reported the detention of two Mossad agents in the Alborz province north of Tehran. According to the agency, they were engaged in the creation of bombs and explosives.
In addition, Nour News reported on June 14 that vehicles transporting Israeli drones had been seized in Iran. The agency also reported on June 15 that a bomb had been defused in the southern suburbs of Tehran.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала