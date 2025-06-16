https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iran-detains-another-2-mossad-agents-with-23-drones-launcher---police-1122258581.html
Iran Detains Another 2 Mossad Agents With 23 Drones, Launcher - Police
Two more agents of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad were detained near the capital of Iran, Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said.
Earlier, the ISNA news agency reported the detention of two Mossad agents in the Alborz province north of Tehran. According to the agency, they were engaged in the creation of bombs and explosives. In addition, Nour News reported on June 14 that vehicles transporting Israeli drones had been seized in Iran. The agency also reported on June 15 that a bomb had been defused in the southern suburbs of Tehran.
03:14 GMT 16.06.2025 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 16.06.2025)
"During two separate operations, two Mossad agents were detained by law enforcement in the Rey district. More than 200 kilograms of explosives, 23 drones, a launcher, and control equipment were found and seized from them," the Fars news agency quoted the police spokesman as saying.
Earlier, the ISNA news agency reported the detention of two Mossad agents in the Alborz province north of Tehran. According to the agency, they were engaged in the creation of bombs and explosives.
In addition, Nour News reported on June 14 that vehicles transporting Israeli drones had been seized in Iran. The agency also reported on June 15 that a bomb had been defused in the southern suburbs of Tehran.