International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iran-ready-to-carry-out-very-big-strike-on-israel-1122267654.html
Iran Ready to Carry Out 'Very Big Strike' on Israel
Iran Ready to Carry Out 'Very Big Strike' on Israel
Sputnik International
Iran is ready to carry out a "very big strike" on Israel, the Iranian news agency Fars reported on Monday, citing a senior source in the country's security services.
2025-06-16T17:13+0000
2025-06-16T17:13+0000
world
middle east
iran
israel
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab542a6cd06ff86ef70172fedf026ce8.jpg
"Iran is ready for a very big strike on Israel," the source said.The SNN broadcaster in turn reported that Iran will strike Israel in the next few hours.The Iranian authorities issued a statement warning residents of territories occupied by Israel to evacuate, the report said, adding that the Iranian army will launch strikes on Israel's military infrastructure in these territories.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iranian-president-says-will-need-to-respond-tougher-if-us-will-not-restrain-israel-1122265896.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230856_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68987336f36635d5f0a8524aca561eb9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, israel, escalation, iranian strikes on israel, israeli strikes on iran
iran, israel, escalation, iranian strikes on israel, israeli strikes on iran

Iran Ready to Carry Out 'Very Big Strike' on Israel

17:13 GMT 16.06.2025
© AP Photo / Amir KholousiA long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran.
A long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2025
© AP Photo / Amir Kholousi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is ready to carry out a "very big strike" on Israel, the Iranian news agency Fars reported on Monday, citing a senior source in the country's security services.
"Iran is ready for a very big strike on Israel," the source said.
The SNN broadcaster in turn reported that Iran will strike Israel in the next few hours.
The Iranian authorities issued a statement warning residents of territories occupied by Israel to evacuate, the report said, adding that the Iranian army will launch strikes on Israel's military infrastructure in these territories.
IRGC naval execise - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2025
Military
Iranian President Says Will Need to Respond Tougher If US Will Not Restrain Israel
14:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала