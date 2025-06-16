https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iran-ready-to-carry-out-very-big-strike-on-israel-1122267654.html
Iran Ready to Carry Out 'Very Big Strike' on Israel
Iran is ready to carry out a "very big strike" on Israel, the Iranian news agency Fars reported on Monday, citing a senior source in the country's security services.
"Iran is ready for a very big strike on Israel," the source said.The SNN broadcaster in turn reported that Iran will strike Israel in the next few hours.The Iranian authorities issued a statement warning residents of territories occupied by Israel to evacuate, the report said, adding that the Iranian army will launch strikes on Israel's military infrastructure in these territories.
iran, israel, escalation, iranian strikes on israel, israeli strikes on iran
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is ready to carry out a "very big strike" on Israel, the Iranian news agency Fars reported on Monday, citing a senior source in the country's security services.
"Iran is ready for a very big strike on Israel," the source said.
The SNN broadcaster in turn reported that Iran will strike Israel in the next few hours.
The Iranian authorities issued a statement warning residents of territories occupied by Israel to evacuate, the report said, adding that the Iranian army will launch strikes on Israel's military infrastructure in these territories.