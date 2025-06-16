https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iran-ready-to-carry-out-very-big-strike-on-israel-1122267654.html

Iran Ready to Carry Out 'Very Big Strike' on Israel

Iran Ready to Carry Out 'Very Big Strike' on Israel

Sputnik International

Iran is ready to carry out a "very big strike" on Israel, the Iranian news agency Fars reported on Monday, citing a senior source in the country's security services.

2025-06-16T17:13+0000

2025-06-16T17:13+0000

2025-06-16T17:13+0000

world

middle east

iran

israel

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab542a6cd06ff86ef70172fedf026ce8.jpg

"Iran is ready for a very big strike on Israel," the source said.The SNN broadcaster in turn reported that Iran will strike Israel in the next few hours.The Iranian authorities issued a statement warning residents of territories occupied by Israel to evacuate, the report said, adding that the Iranian army will launch strikes on Israel's military infrastructure in these territories.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iranian-president-says-will-need-to-respond-tougher-if-us-will-not-restrain-israel-1122265896.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, israel, escalation, iranian strikes on israel, israeli strikes on iran