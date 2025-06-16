https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iranian-president-says-will-need-to-respond-tougher-if-us-will-not-restrain-israel-1122265896.html

Iranian President Says Will Need to Respond Tougher If US Will Not Restrain Israel

Tehran will have to respond tougher if the United States does not stop Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.

"If the US government does not deter this brutal regime from spreading insecurity in the region, Iran will be forced to give a tougher, more frightening response that goes beyond what has already happened," Peseshkian said during a telephone conversation with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said . Iran has already inflicted serious damage on Israel, the president said.Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ahmad Vahidi in turn said that Iran has prepared for any possibility in a war with Israel, and Tehran is ready for a long-term conflic."We have considered all possibilities and prepared for any situation in war. We have no fear of a protracted war, and in the coming days the world will see what innovations Iran will bring to the battlefield," Vahidi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

