https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iranian-state-television-radio-company-irib-comes-under-attack-by-israel-reports-1122267791.html
Iranian State Television, Radio Company IRIB Comes Under Attack by Israel
Iranian State Television, Radio Company IRIB Comes Under Attack by Israel
Sputnik International
The Iranian state television and radio company of Iran, IRIB, was attacked by Israel, the Iranian Fars news agency reported on Monday.
2025-06-16T17:17+0000
2025-06-16T17:17+0000
2025-06-16T17:19+0000
world
iran
israel
islamic republic of iran broadcasting (irib)
attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122238410_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4be36eac813a26dcaf78c61476ad00fe.jpg
Several IRIB employees were injured in the Israeli attack, Tasnim reports.Israel's attack on Iranian state television company IRIB is a crime, and the UN Security Council should stop Israeli "aggression," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday."The attack on the state television and radio company is another brutal crime [made by Israel] ... The UN Security Council must fulfill its obligations to stop the aggression ... of the Israeli regime against the people of Iran," Baghaei said on X.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/israel-beware-iran-has-not-used-its-newest-weapons-yet-1122257476.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122238410_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_67fa388094b84efd90a5fadcd98da73a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran israel conflict, irib attack
iran israel conflict, irib attack
Iranian State Television, Radio Company IRIB Comes Under Attack by Israel
17:17 GMT 16.06.2025 (Updated: 17:19 GMT 16.06.2025)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian state television and radio company of Iran, IRIB, was attacked by Israel, the Iranian Fars news agency reported on Monday.
Several IRIB employees were injured in the Israeli attack, Tasnim reports.
Israel's attack on Iranian state television company IRIB is a crime, and the UN Security Council should stop Israeli "aggression," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
"The attack on the state television and radio company is another brutal crime [made by Israel] ... The UN Security Council must fulfill its obligations to stop the aggression ... of the Israeli regime against the people of Iran," Baghaei said on X.