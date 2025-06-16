https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/iranian-state-television-radio-company-irib-comes-under-attack-by-israel-reports-1122267791.html

Iranian State Television, Radio Company IRIB Comes Under Attack by Israel

Sputnik International

The Iranian state television and radio company of Iran, IRIB, was attacked by Israel, the Iranian Fars news agency reported on Monday.

Several IRIB employees were injured in the Israeli attack, Tasnim reports.Israel's attack on Iranian state television company IRIB is a crime, and the UN Security Council should stop Israeli "aggression," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday."The attack on the state television and radio company is another brutal crime [made by Israel] ... The UN Security Council must fulfill its obligations to stop the aggression ... of the Israeli regime against the people of Iran," Baghaei said on X.

