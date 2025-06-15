https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/israel-beware-iran-has-not-used-its-newest-weapons-yet-1122257476.html

Israel, Beware: Iran Has Not Used Its Newest Weapons Yet

Israel, Beware: Iran Has Not Used Its Newest Weapons Yet

Sputnik International

An advanced guided ballistic missile, called Haj Qassem, was likely used to strike Haifa in response to Israel's Operation Rising Lion, Alexei Borzenko, veteran military journalist, tells Sputnik.

2025-06-15T14:53+0000

2025-06-15T14:53+0000

2025-06-15T14:54+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

middle east

israel

haifa

tehran

iron dome

us

europe

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119756101_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ef115e0ed8ee9c61cfa0d3b29c8c489.jpg

"At that moment, Haifa was hit by 40 rockets. But the Iron Dome couldn’t handle it, and many missiles broke through," the expert says. "You have to understand that numbers matter a lot when it comes to air defense," Borzenko continues. "Five missiles — shot down. Ten — shot down. Forty — some get through. But if it’s 100, or 200, or 1,000 missiles, the Iron Dome won’t cope."Most rockets launched by Iran during the latest wave are believed to be 20–30 years old. However, Haj Qassem, which was unveiled in 2020, is one of the newest. Haj QassemHarsh Retaliation "Until now, Israelis haven’t faced missiles this heavy," Borzenko says. Israelis were grimly surprised that Iran's warheads had been enhanced — stronger explosives and more lethal fragments, the pundit says. Evidence? Photos and videos show damaged facades, shattered windows, and more. Real Escalation is Yet to Come

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/shahab-vs-jericho-what-ballistic-missiles-do-iran-and-israel-possess--1119658986.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/iran-launches-third-wave-of-strikes-against-israel---state-tv-1122256973.html

israel

haifa

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

iran-israel conflict, israel's operation rising lion, iran retaliation, iran's hypersonic missiles, iran's haj qassem missile, iran stuck haifa, iran-israel escalation