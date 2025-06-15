International
Israel, Beware: Iran Has Not Used Its Newest Weapons Yet
Israel, Beware: Iran Has Not Used Its Newest Weapons Yet
An advanced guided ballistic missile, called Haj Qassem, was likely used to strike Haifa in response to Israel's Operation Rising Lion, Alexei Borzenko, veteran military journalist, tells Sputnik.
"At that moment, Haifa was hit by 40 rockets. But the Iron Dome couldn’t handle it, and many missiles broke through," the expert says. "You have to understand that numbers matter a lot when it comes to air defense," Borzenko continues. "Five missiles — shot down. Ten — shot down. Forty — some get through. But if it’s 100, or 200, or 1,000 missiles, the Iron Dome won’t cope."Most rockets launched by Iran during the latest wave are believed to be 20–30 years old. However, Haj Qassem, which was unveiled in 2020, is one of the newest. Haj QassemHarsh Retaliation "Until now, Israelis haven’t faced missiles this heavy," Borzenko says. Israelis were grimly surprised that Iran's warheads had been enhanced — stronger explosives and more lethal fragments, the pundit says. Evidence? Photos and videos show damaged facades, shattered windows, and more. Real Escalation is Yet to Come
Israel, Beware: Iran Has Not Used Its Newest Weapons Yet

An advanced guided ballistic missile, called Haj Qassem, was likely used to strike Haifa in response to Israel's Operation Rising Lion, Alexei Borzenko, veteran military journalist, tells Sputnik.
"At that moment, Haifa was hit by 40 rockets. But the Iron Dome couldn’t handle it, and many missiles broke through," the expert says.
"You have to understand that numbers matter a lot when it comes to air defense," Borzenko continues. "Five missiles — shot down. Ten — shot down. Forty — some get through. But if it’s 100, or 200, or 1,000 missiles, the Iron Dome won’t cope."
Most rockets launched by Iran during the latest wave are believed to be 20–30 years old. However, Haj Qassem, which was unveiled in 2020, is one of the newest.

Haj Qassem

Range – 1,400 kilometers
Can carry a 500-kilogram warhead
Capable of evading radar detection
Re-enters the atmosphere at Mach 12, hits targets at Mach 5
Harsh Retaliation

"Until now, Israelis haven’t faced missiles this heavy," Borzenko says.
Israelis were grimly surprised that Iran's warheads had been enhanced — stronger explosives and more lethal fragments, the pundit says.
Evidence? Photos and videos show damaged facades, shattered windows, and more.

Real Escalation is Yet to Come

"I believe Tehran still holds back even more powerful weapons than what it used in Haifa. Its newest ones haven’t yet been used. The real escalation is still to come," the pundit notes.

