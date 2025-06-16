International
Iran's Air Defense Destroys 4th Israeli F-35 Fighter Jet Since Escalation Began - Reports
Iran's Air Defense Destroys 4th Israeli F-35 Fighter Jet Since Escalation Began - Reports
Iran's air defense destroyed the fourth Israeli F-35 fighter jet since the start of the escalation of the conflict over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours on Friday, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
18:03 GMT 16.06.2025
In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo, an Israeli Air Force F-35 plane performs during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim Air Force Base near Beersheba
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's air defense destroyed the fourth Israeli F-35 fighter jet since the start of the escalation of the conflict over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours on Friday, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program.
The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, as well as several nuclear scientists.
Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
