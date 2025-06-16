https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/russia-completes-transfer-of-6060-ukrainian-soldiers-bodies-under-istanbul-deal-1122261732.html

Russia Completes Transfer of 6,060 Ukrainian Soldiers’ Bodies Under Istanbul Deal

Moscow has honored its commitments made in Istanbul — 6,060 Ukrainian soldiers' bodies have been handed over, Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s presidential aide and head of the negotiating delegation, said.

Russia has handed over to Ukraine 6,060 bodies of dead officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday.Urgent sanitary transfers of the seriously wounded soldiers from front line between Russia and Ukraine have been established, Medinsky said.In return, Russia received bodies of 78 dead Russian servicepeople from Ukraine, Medinsky said.On Monday, Russia transferred 1,248 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to the Ukrainian side in exchange for 51 bodies of deceased Russian soldiers in accordance with the agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.The ministry emphasized that, thus, Russia has fulfilled its commitments, carrying out a large-scale humanitarian operation by handing over 6,060 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to the Ukrainian side.In total, the Ukrainian side has handed over the bodies of 78 deceased Russian soldiers, the Russian Ministry of Defense clarified. Furthermore, the Russian side is ready to transfer an additional 2,239 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine.

