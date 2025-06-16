https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/russian-scientists-to-unveil-new-personalized-cancer-treatment-at-spief-1122266678.html

Russian Scientists to Unveil New Personalized Cancer Treatment at SPIEF

Russian Scientists to Unveil New Personalized Cancer Treatment at SPIEF

Sputnik International

Russian scientists will present a new strategy in personalized cancer treatment at this week's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that aims to transform aggressive cancer into a manageable chronic condition, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said in a statement on Monday.

2025-06-16T15:06+0000

2025-06-16T15:06+0000

2025-06-16T15:06+0000

russia

russia

russian academy of sciences (ras)

cancer

cancer treatment

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

spief 2025

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107550/45/1075504587_0:96:1921:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_b44da39560afc0a6d50f99552c6ee292.jpg

The strategy was developed jointly by the St. Petersburg Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SPC RAS) and the Institute of Immunology and Physiology of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Ural Branch in Yekaterinburg (IIP UB RAS). According to Roscongress, the strategy uses advanced IT technologies and RNA sequencing to create a unique "molecular portrait" of a patient's tumor. "The strategy focuses on analyzing the tumor interactome – a network of protein interactions behind malignant cell survival. The system identifies the most aggressive and key proteins involved in malignancy that responsible for tumor growth and metastasis... This personalized approach enables tailored drug combinations that are then tested on a patient's tumor cells using immunohistochemical methods... The strategy of personalized medicine has shown promising results in clinical trials for metastatic kidney cancer, small-cell lung cancer, uterine sarcoma and breast cancer," the statement said. SPIEF will take place in St. Petersburg from June 18-21. Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent organization, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/russian-scientists-develop-new-method-to-rapidly-detect-blood-cancer-1122222566.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, cancer, cancer treatment, spief 2025