Russian Scientists to Unveil New Personalized Cancer Treatment at SPIEF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian scientists will present a new strategy in personalized cancer treatment at this week's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that aims to transform aggressive cancer into a manageable chronic condition, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said in a statement on Monday.
The strategy was developed jointly by the St. Petersburg Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SPC RAS) and the Institute of Immunology and Physiology of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Ural Branch in Yekaterinburg (IIP UB RAS).
"A new, advanced development in the field of oncology – the strategy of personalized cancer medicine – designed by the SPC RAS and the IIP UB RAS under the leadership of RAS member Valery Aleksandrovich Chereshnev and SPC RAS Chief Research Fellow Sergei Borisovich Onikienko will be presented as part of SPIEF's Innovation Space program," the statement said.
According to Roscongress, the strategy uses advanced IT technologies and RNA sequencing to create a unique "molecular portrait" of a patient's tumor.
"The strategy focuses on analyzing the tumor interactome – a network of protein interactions behind malignant cell survival. The system identifies the most aggressive and key proteins involved in malignancy that responsible for tumor growth and metastasis... This personalized approach enables tailored drug combinations that are then tested on a patient's tumor cells using immunohistochemical methods... The strategy of personalized medicine has shown promising results in clinical trials for metastatic kidney cancer, small-cell lung cancer, uterine sarcoma and breast cancer," the statement said.
SPIEF will take place in St. Petersburg from June 18-21. Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent organization, is the forum's information partner.