G7 Leaders Express Support for Israel's Security - Joint Statement
The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) expressed support for Israel's security in a joint statement amid the escalation with Iran, pointing to the importance of de-escalation in the region.
"We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel," the statement says. "We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza." The statement also emphasized the importance of protecting civilians.Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would leave the G7 summit in Canada earlier than planned due to the situation in the Middle East. Trump has already ordered the US National Security Council to be ready to meet in the White House Situation Room.
