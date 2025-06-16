https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/irans-president-stands-firm-no-nuclear-weapons-for-the-country-1122260238.html

Iran’s President Stands Firm: No Nuclear Weapons for the Country

Iran’s President Stands Firm: No Nuclear Weapons for the Country

Sputnik International

Supporters of Tehran's creation of nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's politics, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.

2025-06-16T09:32+0000

2025-06-16T09:32+0000

2025-06-16T09:32+0000

world

middle east

masoud pezeshkian

abbas araghchi

ayatollah ali khamenei

iran

israel

tehran

israel defense forces (idf)

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg

"It is absolutely certain that the policy [of the country], as the supreme leader of Iran has repeatedly pointed out, is that Iran will not receive nuclear weapons and will not even seek to create them. Anyone who takes a position that does not correspond to this policy has no place in the politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pezeshkian said in a statement.Iran, however, has the right to use nuclear energy and conduct nuclear research, he added.Pezeshkian also said the United States violated international law by allowing Israel to attack Iran.On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran was ready to sign an agreement that would guarantee absence of nuclear weapons in Iran unless such an agreement deprives Iran of its right to use nuclear energy.On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, in which the Air Force strikes military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, where several senior Iranian military officials were killed, including the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff and the IRGC commander, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Fordow, and Iranian military positions in various parts of the country were hit as well.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the strikes on Iran a crime in a message to citizens, saying that Israel would face a "bitter and terrible fate."The IRGC said the Islamic Republic had launched Operation True Promise III against military targets in Israel in response to the attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/scott-ritter-us-lulled-iran-to-sleep-using-nuclear-talks-deception-allowing-israel-to-strike-1122243231.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, iran nuclear program, nuclearweapons, masoud pezeshkian