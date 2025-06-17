Iran Shakes Up Israel’s Intel: Senior Officers and Mossad Targets Taken Down
© AP Photo / Majid Asgaripour, FileIn this Nov. 13, 2012 file photo obtained from the Iranian Mehr News Agency, Iranian army members prepare missiles to be launched, during a maneuver, in an undisclosed location in Iran
© AP Photo / Majid Asgaripour, File
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has killed "a significant number" of officers and commanders in strikes on Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and military intelligence centers, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said that it had attacked the "operations planning center" of Mossad in Tel Aviv.
A significant number of senior Israeli intelligence officers and commanders were killed after IRGC missile strikes on intelligence centers, including Mossad and Israeli military intelligence directorate Aman, the report said.
The publication claims that due to censorship of the news space, Tel Aviv is not publishing information about the casualties, especially among intelligence officers and military command.
Escalation of the Iran-Israel Conflict
On the night of June 13, the IDF launched a large-scale operation called "Rising Lion": Israeli Air Force strikes targeted military sites and Iran's nuclear program facilities.
Tel Aviv stated that the operation was aimed at preventing an existential threat to the state.
High-ranking Iranian military officials were killed in the attacks, including the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commander of the IRGC, along with several nuclear scientists.
Nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, as well as military installations in the northwest of the country, were targeted.
In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3, attacking enemy military targets.
Both Israeli and Iranian media report dozens of casualties and hundreds of injuries on both sides.
The parties exchange strikes multiple times a day.
Russia condemned the IDF's attacks, calling them categorically unacceptable.