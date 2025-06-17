https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/iran-shakes-up-israels-intel-senior-officers-and-mossad-targets-taken-down-1122274865.html

Iran Shakes Up Israel’s Intel: Senior Officers and Mossad Targets Taken Down

Iran has killed "a significant number" of officers and commanders in strikes on Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and military intelligence centers, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said that it had attacked the "operations planning center" of Mossad in Tel Aviv. A significant number of senior Israeli intelligence officers and commanders were killed after IRGC missile strikes on intelligence centers, including Mossad and Israeli military intelligence directorate Aman, the report said.The publication claims that due to censorship of the news space, Tel Aviv is not publishing information about the casualties, especially among intelligence officers and military command.Escalation of the Iran-Israel Conflict

