True Promise 3: Iran Strikes Mossad HQ Near Tel Aviv

Sputnik International

The building belonging to the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, was struck by the Iranian forces on Tuesday, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

Mossad's building in the coastal city of Herzliya was reportedly hit by a missile.Iran also launched a missile attack on the logistics center of Israel's military intelligence in the area of the Glilot military base, located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, Iranian SNN broadcaster reported.On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.The logistics center of the Israeli military intelligence in Glilot is still "burning under the fire of IRGC missiles," the broadcaster reported.

