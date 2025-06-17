International
Iran Strikes Israeli Air Bases
Iran Strikes Israeli Air Bases
Iran has launched strikes on Israeli air bases, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said on Tuesday.
"During this [tenth] wave, an operation was carried out using a large number of missiles on the air bases of the Zionist regime's army, from where their fighters fly out towards our country," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by Iran's state broadcaster.Earlier it was reported that Iran has begun another wave of retaliatory attacks against Israel using missiles and drones.On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
Iran Strikes Israeli Air Bases

Iran has launched strikes on Israeli air bases, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said on Tuesday.
"During this [tenth] wave, an operation was carried out using a large number of missiles on the air bases of the Zionist regime's army, from where their fighters fly out towards our country," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by Iran's state broadcaster.
Earlier it was reported that Iran has begun another wave of retaliatory attacks against Israel using missiles and drones.
On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
