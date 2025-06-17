https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/irans-secret-weapons-ready-for-action-israel-faces-unforeseen-challenges-1122275541.html

Iran’s Secret Weapons Ready for Action, Israel Faces Unforeseen Challenges

Iran’s Secret Weapons Ready for Action, Israel Faces Unforeseen Challenges

Sputnik International

Iranian Armed Forces have "trump cards" that will surprise Israel, a source in Iran’s security services said.

2025-06-17T17:31+0000

2025-06-17T17:31+0000

2025-06-17T18:06+0000

world

middle east

iran

israel

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107395/05/1073950529_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_5d5ea007822d19fcbcd5e1fa018d7946.jpg

"We continue to deliver painful blows to the enemy according to military command assessments. At this stage, emotions must be controlled to achieve our goals. We still have many trump cards up our sleeve, and the enemy will soon see what they didn’t expect," the source said.On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of running a secret military nuclear program that allegedly reached the point of no return. Targets of airstrikes and sabotage raids included nuclear facilities, military leadership, prominent nuclear physicists, airbases, air defense systems, and surface-to-surface missiles.Iran, which denies the military aspect of its nuclear program, has responded with missile salvos and drone strikes. Iranian targets in Tehran include military and military-industrial sites in Israel. Both sides have seen increased hits on residential buildings and rising civilian casualties.In Israel, more than 20 people were reported dead, with over 600 wounded. According to Iran's Ministry of Health, over 220 people have died, and at least 1,800 have been injured. Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, told RIA Novosti that around 300 civilians were killed.Israel and Iran are exchanging strikes multiple times a day. Israeli authorities promise to continue the campaign until Iran’s nuclear program is destroyed. Tehran, in turn, threatens to keep bombarding Israel until it halts its airstrikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/irans-defense-ministry-says-tehran-used-one-new-missile-to-strike-israel-tuesday-1122271101.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, israel, rising lion, tru promise 3