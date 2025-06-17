https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/irans-defense-ministry-says-tehran-used-one-new-missile-to-strike-israel-tuesday-1122271101.html
Iran's Defense Ministry Says Tehran Used 'One New Missile' to Strike Israel Tuesday
Tehran used "one new missile" to strike Israel on Tuesday, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran used "one new missile" to strike Israel on Tuesday, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said.
"In today's attack on Israel ... one new missile was used," Talaei-Nik was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
Earlier in the day, the commander of the Iranian ground forces, Kioumars Heidari, said that Iran will launch attacks
on Israel in the coming hours, using new weapons.
Tehran Deploys New Weapons Against Israel
Iran has begun using new weapons against Israel, citing Kioumars Heidari, commander of the Iranian Army’s ground forces.
"Mass drone attacks with the use of new and advanced weaponry have begun and will intensify in the coming hours," he said as cited by IRIB.
According to SNN, Iran has already struck the logistics center of Israeli military intelligence near the Glilot base in the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Earlier, Iran's state agency Tasnim reported that a Mossad building in Herzliya was also hit by a missile barrage.
Escalation of the Iran-Israel Conflict
On the night of June 13, the IDF launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military positions and nuclear program facilities.
Tel Aviv stated the operation aims to eliminate threats to the state’s existence.
The strikes reportedly killed high-ranking Iranian military officials, including the Chief of the General Staff and a senior IRGC commander, as well as several nuclear scientists.
Nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, as well as military installations in northwestern Iran, were among the targets.
In retaliation, Iran launched True Promise 3, targeting Israeli military facilities.
Both Israeli and Iranian media report dozens of fatalities and hundreds injured on both sides.
Russia condemned the IDF’s attacks, calling them categorically unacceptable.