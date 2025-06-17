https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/irans-defense-ministry-says-tehran-used-one-new-missile-to-strike-israel-tuesday-1122271101.html

Iran's Defense Ministry Says Tehran Used 'One New Missile' to Strike Israel Tuesday

Iran's Defense Ministry Says Tehran Used 'One New Missile' to Strike Israel Tuesday

Tehran used "one new missile" to strike Israel on Tuesday, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said.

"In today's attack on Israel ... one new missile was used," Talaei-Nik was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.Earlier in the day, the commander of the Iranian ground forces, Kioumars Heidari, said that Iran will launch attacks on Israel in the coming hours, using new weapons. Tehran Deploys New Weapons Against IsraelIran has begun using new weapons against Israel, citing Kioumars Heidari, commander of the Iranian Army’s ground forces."Mass drone attacks with the use of new and advanced weaponry have begun and will intensify in the coming hours," he said as cited by IRIB.According to SNN, Iran has already struck the logistics center of Israeli military intelligence near the Glilot base in the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Earlier, Iran's state agency Tasnim reported that a Mossad building in Herzliya was also hit by a missile barrage.Escalation of the Iran-Israel Conflict

