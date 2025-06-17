https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/israel-not-holding-any-talks-to-resolve-conflict-with-iran-defense-minister-1122273322.html

Israel Not Holding Any Talks to Resolve Conflict With Iran - Defense Minister

Israel is not conducting any negotiations to resolve the conflict with Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday.

On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel. The minister also commented on the potential for the United States to be involved in a military conflict with Iran. "The United States is our great friend. It is currently helping us defend against some attacks, and we are grateful to them for this. The decisions of the President of the United States are the decisions of the United States, and we will respect every decision and will be grateful for any help," Katz said.

