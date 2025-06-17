International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/israel-not-holding-any-talks-to-resolve-conflict-with-iran-defense-minister-1122273322.html
Israel Not Holding Any Talks to Resolve Conflict With Iran - Defense Minister
Israel Not Holding Any Talks to Resolve Conflict With Iran - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Israel is not conducting any negotiations to resolve the conflict with Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday.
2025-06-17T13:19+0000
2025-06-17T13:19+0000
world
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
middle east
israel
tehran
israel katz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0f/1122254106_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_552beadd2cb0e61f9b1ea2741141b0da.jpg
On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel. The minister also commented on the potential for the United States to be involved in a military conflict with Iran. "The United States is our great friend. It is currently helping us defend against some attacks, and we are grateful to them for this. The decisions of the President of the United States are the decisions of the United States, and we will respect every decision and will be grateful for any help," Katz said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/irans-defense-ministry-says-tehran-used-one-new-missile-to-strike-israel-tuesday-1122271101.html
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0f/1122254106_322:0:3053:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7835dca57b9106ce31684d97b2d5a78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel iran conflict, rising lion, operation true promise 3
israel iran conflict, rising lion, operation true promise 3

Israel Not Holding Any Talks to Resolve Conflict With Iran - Defense Minister

13:19 GMT 17.06.2025
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergBuilding hit by a missile fired from Iran, near Tel Aviv, Israel
Building hit by a missile fired from Iran, near Tel Aviv, Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2025
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel is not conducting any negotiations to resolve the conflict with Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday.
On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program.
The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists.
Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
"We are not conducting any negotiations, we will not allow harm to be inflicted on Israeli citizens," Katz said, as quoted by the Ynet portal.
The minister also commented on the potential for the United States to be involved in a military conflict with Iran.
"The United States is our great friend. It is currently helping us defend against some attacks, and we are grateful to them for this. The decisions of the President of the United States are the decisions of the United States, and we will respect every decision and will be grateful for any help," Katz said.
Iran's continues its retaliatory attacks with ballistic missiles towards Israel as seen from Hebron, West Bank o - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2025
World
Iran's Defense Ministry Says Tehran Used 'One New Missile' to Strike Israel Tuesday
10:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала