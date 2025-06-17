https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/jeffrey-sachs-russia-mediating-iran-israel-conflict-would-be-wonderful-1122274590.html

Jeffrey Sachs: Russia Mediating Iran-Israel Conflict Would be ‘Wonderful’

Russia could play a key role in de-escalating the conflict between Iran and Israel and bringing the parties back to the negotiating table, Jeffrey Sachs, a well-known American economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told RIA Novosti.

"It would be wonderful for Russia to mediate. What is needed is an immediate end to Israel’s aggression, and an immediate return to negotiations to finalize a deal to supervise Iran’s facilities and to end sanctions on Iran," Sachs said. According to the economist, Israel is doing everything it can to disrupt the possibility of a diplomatic settlement, despite the fact that a balanced agreement "was and is clearly in reach." In the early hours on Friday, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of running a secret military nuclear program that allegedly approached the point of no return. Among the targets of aerial bombing and sabotage raids were nuclear facilities, senior military officials, nuclear scientists, air bases, air defenses, and surface-to-surface missiles. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening that hit military targets inside Israel. Israel said that more than 20 people were killed and over 600 injured by Iranian strikes. Iran said more than 220 died and more than 1,200 were injured.

