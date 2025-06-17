https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/ruble-roars-ahead-to-dominate-russian-trade-1122270587.html

Ruble Roars Ahead to Dominate Russian Trade

Ruble Roars Ahead to Dominate Russian Trade

Sputnik International

The Russian ruble has emerged as the primary currency for settling payments for goods and services from all global regions.

2025-06-17T10:12+0000

2025-06-17T10:12+0000

2025-06-17T10:12+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

russian central bank

ruble

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/11/1122270086_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e4858d44f83f4630160dc6fa973eae.png

According to data from the Russian Central Bank, the ruble's share of import payments from Asia exceeded 50% for the first time in April, reaching 51.9% - up 15.6 percentage points year-on-year.The ruble now accounts for:Overall, the ruble contributed to 56.2% of Russia’s total import payments in April. Meanwhile, the proportion of currencies from so-called “unfriendly” nations decreased to 15.4%, while those from “friendly” nations rose to 28.3%.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian ruble, currencies, trade