Ruble Roars Ahead to Dominate Russian Trade
The Russian ruble has emerged as the primary currency for settling payments for goods and services from all global regions.
According to data from the Russian Central Bank, the ruble's share of import payments from Asia exceeded 50% for the first time in April, reaching 51.9% - up 15.6 percentage points year-on-year.The ruble now accounts for:Overall, the ruble contributed to 56.2% of Russia’s total import payments in April. Meanwhile, the proportion of currencies from so-called “unfriendly” nations decreased to 15.4%, while those from “friendly” nations rose to 28.3%.
The Russian ruble has emerged as the primary currency for settling payments for goods and services from all global regions.
According to data from the Russian Central Bank, the ruble's share of import payments from Asia exceeded 50%
for the first time in April, reaching 51.9% - up 15.6 percentage points year-on-year.
The ruble now accounts for:
60.2% of imports from the Americas
Overall, the ruble contributed to 56.2% of Russia's total import payments in April. Meanwhile, the proportion of currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations decreased to 15.4%, while those from "friendly" nations rose to 28.3%.