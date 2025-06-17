https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/russian-armed-forces-launch-group-strike-on-defense-industry-targets-around-kiev-1122271383.html

Russian Armed Forces Launch Group Strike on Defense Industry Targets Around Kiev

Troops carried out a coordinated strike on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex facilities in the capital region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, a group strike was carried out using high-precision weapons launched from air, land, and sea platforms, as well as strike drones, targeting defense industry facilities in the Kiev region and Zaporozhye. The objective was achieved — all designated targets were hit," the statement said.Ukrainian media reported at least three explosions in the Ukrainian capital and its surrounding region during an overnight air raid alert. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed damage to several critical infrastructure sites.According to Strana.ua, ammunition depots in the Ukrainian capital were hit, sparking major fires that required aerial firefighting. The city’s air quality reportedly worsened as a result.The Russian military emphasized that its strikes were in response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets, stating that it uses high-precision air-, sea-, and land-based weapons, as well as drones, exclusively against military and defense industry sites.

