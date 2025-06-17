International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/russian-armed-forces-launch-group-strike-on-defense-industry-targets-around-kiev-1122271383.html
Russian Armed Forces Launch Group Strike on Defense Industry Targets Around Kiev
Russian Armed Forces Launch Group Strike on Defense Industry Targets Around Kiev
Sputnik International
Troops carried out a coordinated strike on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex facilities in the capital region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2025-06-17T12:06+0000
2025-06-17T12:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/11/1122271836_0:71:2940:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_36f27e3bda24f5b7d16e895ccc81d5de.jpg
"Last night, a group strike was carried out using high-precision weapons launched from air, land, and sea platforms, as well as strike drones, targeting defense industry facilities in the Kiev region and Zaporozhye. The objective was achieved — all designated targets were hit," the statement said.Ukrainian media reported at least three explosions in the Ukrainian capital and its surrounding region during an overnight air raid alert. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed damage to several critical infrastructure sites.According to Strana.ua, ammunition depots in the Ukrainian capital were hit, sparking major fires that required aerial firefighting. The city’s air quality reportedly worsened as a result.The Russian military emphasized that its strikes were in response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets, stating that it uses high-precision air-, sea-, and land-based weapons, as well as drones, exclusively against military and defense industry sites.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/massive-strike-launched-on-ukrainian-forces-airfield-near-dubno---1122217996.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/11/1122271836_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6df9a03cb012c077561985189f470431.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian cocflict, war in ukraine
russia, ukraine, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian cocflict, war in ukraine

Russian Armed Forces Launch Group Strike on Defense Industry Targets Around Kiev

12:06 GMT 17.06.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Troops carried out a coordinated strike on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex facilities in the capital region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Last night, a group strike was carried out using high-precision weapons launched from air, land, and sea platforms, as well as strike drones, targeting defense industry facilities in the Kiev region and Zaporozhye. The objective was achieved — all designated targets were hit," the statement said.
Ukrainian media reported at least three explosions in the Ukrainian capital and its surrounding region during an overnight air raid alert. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed damage to several critical infrastructure sites.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Massive Strike Launched on Ukrainian Forces Airfield Near Dubno
9 June, 10:47 GMT
According to Strana.ua, ammunition depots in the Ukrainian capital were hit, sparking major fires that required aerial firefighting. The city’s air quality reportedly worsened as a result.
The Russian military emphasized that its strikes were in response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets, stating that it uses high-precision air-, sea-, and land-based weapons, as well as drones, exclusively against military and defense industry sites.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала