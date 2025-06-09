https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/massive-strike-launched-on-ukrainian-forces-airfield-near-dubno---1122217996.html

Massive Strike Launched on Ukrainian Forces Airfield Near Dubno

Russian troops launched a massive strike with long-range precision weapons on one of the airfields basing tactical aircraft of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Dubno region of the Rovne region in response to Kiev's attacks on Russian military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

In the meantime, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of Ukraine's defenses and increased the area of territories in Dnepropetrovsk region taken under control, the ministry added.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 525 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while the Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated over 205 soldiers, the ministry said.

