https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/massive-strike-launched-on-ukrainian-forces-airfield-near-dubno---1122217996.html
Russian troops launched a massive strike with long-range precision weapons on one of the airfields basing tactical aircraft of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Dubno region of the Rovne region in response to Kiev's attacks on Russian military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
In the meantime, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of Ukraine's defenses and increased the area of territories in Dnepropetrovsk region taken under control, the ministry added.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 525 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while the Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated over 205 soldiers, the ministry said.
Massive Strike Launched on Ukrainian Forces Airfield Near Dubno
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops launched a massive strike with long-range precision weapons on one of the airfields basing tactical aircraft of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Dubno region of the Rovne region in response to Kiev's attacks on Russian military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision long-range airborne weapons on one of the airfields basing tactical aircraft of the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Dubno in the Rovne region. This is one of the retaliatory strikes to the terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime on Russian military airfields," the ministry said in a statement.
In the meantime, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of Ukraine's defenses and increased the area of territories in Dnepropetrovsk region taken under control, the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 525 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to more than 525 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier, nine pickup trucks and six field artillery guns. A US-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery warfare radar was destroyed," the ministry said.
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while the Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated over 205 soldiers, the ministry said.