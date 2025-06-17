https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/trump-remains-opposed-to-idea-of-eliminating-irans-supreme-leader-reports-1122273502.html

Trump Remains Opposed to Idea of Eliminating Iran's Supreme Leader - Reports

Trump Remains Opposed to Idea of Eliminating Iran's Supreme Leader - Reports

US President Donald Trump remains opposed to Israel's idea of eliminating Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

On Sunday, media reported that Trump had "vetoed" an Israeli plan in recent days to kill Khamenei. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when asked if Israel is going to attack Khamenei, said that the country's authorities were "doing what we need to do." While Netanyahu was speaking openly about the idea to several media outlets during the past two days, Trump remains, at least so far, unconvinced that such a move would be viable, the officials said. "It is the Ayatollah you know versus the Ayatollah you do not know," one administration official also said, adding that that does not mean that the US leader could not "swoop in and do some gigantic action." At the same time, Israeli officials told the news portal that a regime change in Iran is not the official goal of the recent escalation between Tehran and Tel Aviv. The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours of Friday, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit. The Iranian Supreme Leader called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening that hit military targets inside Israel.

