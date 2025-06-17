https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/trump-to-leave-g7-summit-earlier-return-to-us-over-situation-in-middle-east---white-house-1122268494.html

Trump to Leave G7 Summit Earlier, Return to US Over Situation in Middle East - White House

US President Donald Trump will leave the G7 summit in Canada earlier than it was scheduled because of the situation in the Middle East, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the US National Security Council to be ready for a meeting in the White House Situation Room upon his return to Washington from Canada, Fox News reported on Monday.In the early hours on Friday, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of running a secret military nuclear program that allegedly approached the point of no return. Among the targets of aerial bombing and sabotage raids were nuclear facilities, senior military officials, nuclear scientists, air bases, air defenses, and surface-to-surface missiles. Iran, which denies building a nuclear bomb, retaliated by launching missiles and drones at Israeli military and defense industry targets. Israel said that more than 20 people were killed and over 600 injured by Iranian strikes. Iran said more than 220 died and more than 1,200 were injured.

