Trump to Leave G7 Summit Earlier, Return to US Over Situation in Middle East - White House
Trump to Leave G7 Summit Earlier, Return to US Over Situation in Middle East - White House
US President Donald Trump will leave the G7 summit in Canada earlier than it was scheduled because of the situation in the Middle East, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
In the early hours on Friday, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of running a secret military nuclear program that allegedly approached the point of no return. Among the targets of aerial bombing and sabotage raids were nuclear facilities, senior military officials, nuclear scientists, air bases, air defenses, and surface-to-surface missiles. Iran, which denies building a nuclear bomb, retaliated by launching missiles and drones at Israeli military and defense industry targets. Israel said that more than 20 people were killed and over 600 injured by Iranian strikes. Iran said more than 220 died and more than 1,200 were injured.
"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," Leavitt wrote on X.
Karoline Leavitt
White House Press Secretary
In the early hours on Friday, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of running a secret military nuclear program that allegedly approached the point of no return. Among the targets of aerial bombing and sabotage raids were nuclear facilities, senior military officials, nuclear scientists, air bases, air defenses, and surface-to-surface missiles.
Iran, which denies building a nuclear bomb, retaliated by launching missiles and drones at Israeli military and defense industry targets.
Israel said that more than 20 people were killed and over 600 injured by Iranian strikes. Iran said more than 220 died and more than 1,200 were injured.