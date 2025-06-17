International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/trump-warns-iran-us-will-respond-harshly-if-american-bases-are-attacked-1122269892.html
Trump Warns Iran US Will Respond Harshly If American Bases Are Attacked
Trump Warns Iran US Will Respond Harshly If American Bases Are Attacked
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against attacking US bases in the Middle East, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the US... 17.06.2025, Sputnik International
2025-06-17T09:37+0000
2025-06-17T09:37+0000
world
us
donald trump
iran
israel
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107723/22/1077232200_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_217713cdc26479c1c84013797da66290.jpg
The United States would "come down so hard if they do anything to our people," Trump was quoted as saying by CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs. Trump reportedly declined to say if the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff or the secretary of defense had provided him with planning options should Iran attack US bases.At the same time, Trump said that he has not reached out to Iran for peace talks, adding that "they know how to reach" him if they want to talk."I have not reached out to Iran for 'Peace Talks' in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table - Would have saved a lot of lives!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.Instead he may send Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to talks with Tehran. Trump also added that he was looking for something "much bigger" than a ceasefire in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/irans-master-stroke-new-island-missile-deployment-could-blockade-us-forces-in-the-gulf-1121675792.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107723/22/1077232200_14:0:2745:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2081c22048fe271472d6abfbdbd6cea5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, iran, israel, israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
us, donald trump, iran, israel, israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

Trump Warns Iran US Will Respond Harshly If American Bases Are Attacked

09:37 GMT 17.06.2025
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyPresident Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2025
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against attacking US bases in the Middle East, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the US would respond harshly if Tehran "does anything to our people."
The United States would "come down so hard if they do anything to our people," Trump was quoted as saying by CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.
Trump reportedly declined to say if the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff or the secretary of defense had provided him with planning options should Iran attack US bases.
In this photo released Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, by Sepahnews, the website of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are displayed during an inauguration of a new military base in an undisclosed location in Persian Gulf in Iran. (Sepahnews via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2025
Military
Iran’s Master Stroke: New Island Missile Deployment Could Blockade US Forces in the Gulf
23 March, 19:41 GMT
At the same time, Trump said that he has not reached out to Iran for peace talks, adding that "they know how to reach" him if they want to talk.
"I have not reached out to Iran for 'Peace Talks' in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table - Would have saved a lot of lives!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Instead he may send Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to talks with Tehran. Trump also added that he was looking for something "much bigger" than a ceasefire in Iran.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала