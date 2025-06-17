https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/trump-warns-iran-us-will-respond-harshly-if-american-bases-are-attacked-1122269892.html

Trump Warns Iran US Will Respond Harshly If American Bases Are Attacked

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against attacking US bases in the Middle East, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the US... 17.06.2025, Sputnik International

The United States would "come down so hard if they do anything to our people," Trump was quoted as saying by CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs. Trump reportedly declined to say if the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff or the secretary of defense had provided him with planning options should Iran attack US bases.At the same time, Trump said that he has not reached out to Iran for peace talks, adding that "they know how to reach" him if they want to talk."I have not reached out to Iran for 'Peace Talks' in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table - Would have saved a lot of lives!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.Instead he may send Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to talks with Tehran. Trump also added that he was looking for something "much bigger" than a ceasefire in Iran.

