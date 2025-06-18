https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/iran-launches-super-heavy-sejjil-missiles-in-recent-attack-on-israel-1122282854.html

Iran Launches Super-Heavy Sejjil Missiles in Recent Attack on Israel

Iran Launches Super-Heavy Sejjil Missiles in Recent Attack on Israel

Sputnik International

Iran used two-stage super-heavy ballistic missiles Sejjil in an attack on Israel on Wednesday evening, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

2025-06-18T18:12+0000

2025-06-18T18:12+0000

2025-06-18T18:12+0000

world

israel

middle east

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

mossad

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/12/1122282836_0:305:3072:2033_1920x0_80_0_0_4c7bad146080f22c98af546f5d84f323.jpg

"The 12th wave of Operation True Promise 3 began with the launch of two-stage super-heavy long-range missiles Sejjil," the IRGC said in a statement. The IRGC "managed to disrupt Israeli air defense systems" and gain full control of Israeli airspace, the statement added.The targets of the Iranian strikes were Israeli intelligence sites and air bases."The missile attacks will be prolonged and effective. Like yesterday, we hit Mossad sites, military intelligence directorates, and army fighter air bases throughout the occupied territories," the IRGC said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/iran-launches-new-wave-of-missile-attacks-on-israel-1122281998.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, israel, escalation