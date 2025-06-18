https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/iran-launches-super-heavy-sejjil-missiles-in-recent-attack-on-israel-1122282854.html
Iran Launches Super-Heavy Sejjil Missiles in Recent Attack on Israel
Iran used two-stage super-heavy ballistic missiles Sejjil in an attack on Israel on Wednesday evening, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
"The 12th wave of Operation True Promise 3 began with the launch of two-stage super-heavy long-range missiles Sejjil," the IRGC said in a statement. The IRGC "managed to disrupt Israeli air defense systems" and gain full control of Israeli airspace, the statement added.The targets of the Iranian strikes were Israeli intelligence sites and air bases."The missile attacks will be prolonged and effective. Like yesterday, we hit Mossad sites, military intelligence directorates, and army fighter air bases throughout the occupied territories," the IRGC said in a statement.
"The 12th wave of Operation True Promise 3 began with the launch of two-stage super-heavy long-range missiles Sejjil," the IRGC said in a statement.
The IRGC "managed to disrupt Israeli air defense systems" and gain full control of Israeli airspace, the statement added.
The targets of the Iranian strikes were Israeli intelligence sites and air bases.
"The missile attacks will be prolonged and effective. Like yesterday, we hit Mossad sites, military intelligence directorates, and army fighter air bases throughout the occupied territories," the IRGC said in a statement.