Iran Launches New Wave of Missile Attacks on Israel

On the night of June 13, the IDF launched a large-scale operation called "Rising Lion": Israeli Air Force strikes targeted military sites and Iran's nuclear program facilities.

Tel Aviv stated that the operation was aimed at preventing an existential threat to the state.

High-ranking Iranian military officials were killed in the attacks, including the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commander of the IRGC, along with several nuclear scientists.

Nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, as well as military installations in the northwest of the country, were targeted.

In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3, attacking enemy military targets.

Both Israeli and Iranian media report dozens of casualties and hundreds of injuries on both sides.

The parties exchange strikes multiple times a day.