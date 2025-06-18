International
Iran Launches New Wave of Missile Attacks on Israel
Iran launched on Wednesday an attack on Israeli territory, the IRNA news agency reported.
Iranian missiles are heading towards Israel, the agency said.Escalation of the Iran-Israel Conflict
17:00 GMT 18.06.2025 (Updated: 17:03 GMT 18.06.2025)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran launched on Wednesday an attack on Israeli territory, the IRNA news agency reported.
Iranian missiles are heading towards Israel, the agency said.

Escalation of the Iran-Israel Conflict

On the night of June 13, the IDF launched a large-scale operation called "Rising Lion": Israeli Air Force strikes targeted military sites and Iran's nuclear program facilities.
Tel Aviv stated that the operation was aimed at preventing an existential threat to the state.
High-ranking Iranian military officials were killed in the attacks, including the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commander of the IRGC, along with several nuclear scientists.
Nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, as well as military installations in the northwest of the country, were targeted.
In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3, attacking enemy military targets.
Both Israeli and Iranian media report dozens of casualties and hundreds of injuries on both sides.
The parties exchange strikes multiple times a day.
Russia condemned the IDF's attacks, calling them categorically unacceptable.
