Iran’s Supreme Leader: US Involvement in Israel-Iran Conflict Will Harm America More Than Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, commenting on the Iranian-Israeli conflict and a possible participation of the United States in it, that Tehran will win.

2025-06-18T14:19+0000

Israel's attack came while Tehran was negotiating with the United States and was not making any drastic military moves, the supreme leader said. Israel made a big mistake by attacking Iran, the supreme leader said, adding that Tehran has a plan for "further retaliation." Additionally, he said that the damage to the US from its military intervention in the conflict with Iran will be much greater than the damage Iran will suffer.

