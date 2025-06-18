International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/trumps-advisers-disagree-on-possible-us-strikes-on-iran---reports-1122276004.html
Trump's Advisers Disagree on Possible US Strikes on Iran - Reports
Trump's Advisers Disagree on Possible US Strikes on Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
There is no full agreement among US President Donald Trump's closest advisers on possible ​​US participation in the Israeli operation against Iran and its nuclear facilities, the CBS News broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
2025-06-18T03:39+0000
2025-06-18T04:59+0000
world
donald trump
us-iran relations
iran
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0e/1121868108_0:0:2003:1128_1920x0_80_0_0_0965baa03b54697646d5a84c5bd0f3ea.jpg
On Tuesday, the Axios news portal reported, citing US officials, that Trump is seriously considering the possibility of entering the conflict in the Middle East and striking Iran's nuclear infrastructure, in particular, the underground uranium enrichment site in Fordow. The Israeli Defence Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours on June 13, striking military targets and Iranian nuclear program facilities. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." The IRGC retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, which hit military targets inside Israel. Israel said Iranian strikes have killed more than 20 people and injured over 600. Iran said more than 220 people have been killed and more than 1,800 people have been injured as a result of Israeli attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/iran-now-first-line-of-defense-of-brics-and-the-global-south-1122272733.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0e/1121868108_182:0:1962:1335_1920x0_80_0_0_87657a9e900266a1e683bef198a9d08e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will trump attack iran, will trump start war, will us attack iran, iran-israel war, us-iran war,
will trump attack iran, will trump start war, will us attack iran, iran-israel war, us-iran war,

Trump's Advisers Disagree on Possible US Strikes on Iran - Reports

03:39 GMT 18.06.2025 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 18.06.2025)
© AP PhotoThis combo of pictures show President Donald Trump, left, addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025
This combo of pictures show President Donald Trump, left, addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
There is no full agreement among US President Donald Trump's closest advisers on possible ​​US participation in the Israeli operation against Iran and its nuclear facilities, the CBS News broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Axios news portal reported, citing US officials, that Trump is seriously considering the possibility of entering the conflict in the Middle East and striking Iran's nuclear infrastructure, in particular, the underground uranium enrichment site in Fordow.
The Israeli Defence Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours on June 13, striking military targets and Iranian nuclear program facilities. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
IRGC celebrating missile launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2025
Analysis
Iran Now First Line of Defense of BRICS and the Global South
Yesterday, 13:43 GMT
Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." The IRGC retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, which hit military targets inside Israel.
Israel said Iranian strikes have killed more than 20 people and injured over 600. Iran said more than 220 people have been killed and more than 1,800 people have been injured as a result of Israeli attacks.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала