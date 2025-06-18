https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/trumps-advisers-disagree-on-possible-us-strikes-on-iran---reports-1122276004.html

Trump's Advisers Disagree on Possible US Strikes on Iran - Reports

There is no full agreement among US President Donald Trump's closest advisers on possible ​​US participation in the Israeli operation against Iran and its nuclear facilities, the CBS News broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Axios news portal reported, citing US officials, that Trump is seriously considering the possibility of entering the conflict in the Middle East and striking Iran's nuclear infrastructure, in particular, the underground uranium enrichment site in Fordow. The Israeli Defence Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours on June 13, striking military targets and Iranian nuclear program facilities. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." The IRGC retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, which hit military targets inside Israel. Israel said Iranian strikes have killed more than 20 people and injured over 600. Iran said more than 220 people have been killed and more than 1,800 people have been injured as a result of Israeli attacks.

