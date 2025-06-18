https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/putin-confirms-to-uae-leader-russias-readiness-to-mediate-iran-israel-conflict-1122278799.html
Putin Confirms to UAE Leader Russia's Readiness to Mediate Iran-Israel Conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday confirmed Russia's readiness to mediate in promoting dialogue between Iran and Israel, the Kremlin said.
"The imperative of an early cessation of hostilities and the intensification of political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of resolving controversial issues related to the Iranian nuclear program was emphasized," the statement read.

"The heads of state expressed satisfaction with the high level of Russian-Emirati cooperation achieved in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields, and also agreed to continue personal contacts... An exchange of views was held in the context of the sharply aggravated situation in the Middle East," the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday confirmed Russia's readiness to mediate in promoting dialogue between Iran and Israel, the Kremlin said.
"Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to provide mediation assistance in promoting dialogue between the parties to the conflict, informing about contacts with a number of foreign leaders in this regard," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Both leaders expressed deep concern over the continuing escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, the statement added.
"The imperative of an early cessation of hostilities and the intensification of political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of resolving controversial issues related to the Iranian nuclear program was emphasized," the statement read.
Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation and discussed bilateral relations, as well as the situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin said.
"At the initiative of the Emirati side, President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the statement said.
The presidents expressed satisfaction with the high level of the Russian-Emirati cooperation achieved, the statement said.
"The heads of state expressed satisfaction with the high level of Russian-Emirati cooperation achieved in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields, and also agreed to continue personal contacts... An exchange of views was held in the context of the sharply aggravated situation in the Middle East," the statement read.
