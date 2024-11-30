International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/russian-deputy-foreign-minister-uae-ambassador-discuss-middle-east-north-africa---moscow-1121046112.html
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Middle East, North Africa - Moscow
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Middle East, North Africa - Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Moscow Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber the situation in the Middle East, as well as in North Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
2024-11-30T04:36+0000
2024-11-30T04:36+0000
world
sergey vershinin
russian foreign ministry
the united nations (un)
russia
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121045951_0:156:3085:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_41d6970830ca6aa6922d4ff096c2a48c.jpg
"The conversation focused on the issue of strengthening Russian-Emirati cooperation at the UN, including on issues on the agenda of its Security Council. The sides considered the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the hot spots - Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, the situation in Yemen, Libya. Special attention was paid to the current situation on the ground in Sudan," the ministry said. The parties reaffirmed the mutual commitment to further close coordination in the spirit of strategic partnership on issues on the global agenda.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/uae-aims-to-strengthen-partnership-with-russia---ambassador-1121038165.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121045951_178:0:2907:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_eca61e2dc04eb88e8ca59a4e7d4be51b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian deputy foreign minister, united arab emirates, mohammed ahmed al jaber, e east, as well as in north africa, the
russian deputy foreign minister, united arab emirates, mohammed ahmed al jaber, e east, as well as in north africa, the

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Middle East, North Africa - Moscow

04:36 GMT 30.11.2024
© Sputnik / Anastasiya Petrova / Go to the mediabankRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2024
© Sputnik / Anastasiya Petrova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Moscow Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber the situation in the Middle East, as well as in North Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The conversation focused on the issue of strengthening Russian-Emirati cooperation at the UN, including on issues on the agenda of its Security Council. The sides considered the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the hot spots - Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, the situation in Yemen, Libya. Special attention was paid to the current situation on the ground in Sudan," the ministry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shake hands during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
World
UAE Aims to Strengthen Partnership With Russia - Ambassador
Yesterday, 05:46 GMT
The parties reaffirmed the mutual commitment to further close coordination in the spirit of strategic partnership on issues on the global agenda.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала