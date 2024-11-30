https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/russian-deputy-foreign-minister-uae-ambassador-discuss-middle-east-north-africa---moscow-1121046112.html
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Middle East, North Africa - Moscow
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Moscow Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber the situation in the Middle East, as well as in North Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The conversation focused on the issue of strengthening Russian-Emirati cooperation at the UN, including on issues on the agenda of its Security Council. The sides considered the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the hot spots - Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, the situation in Yemen, Libya. Special attention was paid to the current situation on the ground in Sudan," the ministry said. The parties reaffirmed the mutual commitment to further close coordination in the spirit of strategic partnership on issues on the global agenda.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Moscow Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber the situation in the Middle East, as well as in North Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The conversation focused on the issue of strengthening Russian-Emirati cooperation
at the UN, including on issues on the agenda of its Security Council. The sides considered the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the hot spots - Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, the situation in Yemen, Libya. Special attention was paid to the current situation on the ground in Sudan," the ministry said.
The parties reaffirmed the mutual commitment to further close coordination in the spirit of strategic partnership on issues on the global agenda.