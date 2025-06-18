https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/russia-to-test-homegrown-electric-vehicle-atom-on-ice-in-arctic---rosatom-official-1122280409.html

Russia to Test Homegrown Electric Vehicle 'Atom' on Ice in Arctic - Rosatom Official

Russia to Test Homegrown Electric Vehicle 'Atom' on Ice in Arctic - Rosatom Official

Sputnik International

Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom will send the homegrown electric car Atom on a polar expedition later this month to test its capabilities in Arctic conditions, Alexander Bukhvalov, the chief for Electromobility in Rosatom's TVEL nuclear fuel company, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2025-06-18T14:38+0000

2025-06-18T14:38+0000

2025-06-18T14:38+0000

russia

rosatom

arctic

russia

murmansk

car

spief 2025

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104545559_0:294:3119:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a858bd48f9ce98645a1d8886c622fc2.jpg

"Harsh climatic conditions have long been considered critical for electric vehicles. But today we are confidently entering the Arctic to show that there are no more such restrictions," Bukhvalov said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Russian technologies in electric vehicles go beyond urban conditions and demonstrate readiness to operate in any climatic zone, the official said. This proves to the consumer that the vehicle, being capable of working even in harsh conditions, will definitely cope with everyday tasks, he added. The nuclear icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy with Atom on board is scheduled to leave the port of Murmansk in late June, Bukhvalov said. He also said that the development of the Arctic region remains a challenge for generations of Russian people, as well as the lifting of Russia’s technological industry to a new level. The nuclear industry solves the important task of strengthening the country's national technological sovereignty, Bukhvalov added. The "Atom on the Icebreaker" is a joint project of Rosatom's fuel division Atomflot, which comprises the electric mobility business area, and Kama, the developer and manufacturer of the electric vehicle Atom. In late 2024, Kama first presented a pre-production sample of Atom. The start of Atom’s mass production is scheduled for 2025 at the Moskvich plant. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/next-level-nuclear-rosatoms-revolutionary-fast-neutron-reactor-coming-in-2030-1122180556.html

arctic

russia

murmansk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian state atomic energy corporation rosatom, homegrown electric car atom, arctic conditions