International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russias-rosatom-set-to-provide-new-high-strength-materials-for-reactors-by-mid-2030s-1120547134.html
Russia's Rosatom Set to Provide New High-Strength Materials for Reactors by Mid-2030s
Russia's Rosatom Set to Provide New High-Strength Materials for Reactors by Mid-2030s
Sputnik International
Russian nuclear scientists are working to provide the nuclear and space industries with new high-strength and heat-resistant materials by the mid-2030s, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom representative Aleksey Dub said on Monday.
2024-10-14T13:31+0000
2024-10-14T13:31+0000
beyond politics
rosatom
russia
nuclear reactor
nuclear reactors
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_0:237:3143:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f101eaa932de879a65bd9e2c94b3f527.jpg
"By mid-2030s, we expect to provide structural materials for the 'fast' segment, high-strength candidate materials for VVER-S-1000 [pressurized water reactor] and VVER-SCP [reactor with supercritical pressure water coolant]. A significant focus of our work is on heat-resistant materials operating at temperatures of 1500 degrees Celsius [2732 degrees Fahrenheit], including those for HTGRs [high-temperature gas-cooled reactors] and nuclear power plants in space," Dub, the first deputy general director of Rosatom's Science and Innovations subsidiary, stated at the 22nd Mendeleev Congress on General and Applied Chemistry held in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory. Promising materials will make it possible to create reactor designs for future generations of nuclear power plant power units that are highly reliable and have high resource efficiency. Besides, the Russian nuclear industry intends to develop a project of a new large-scale plant for reprocessing spent nuclear fuel able to process approximately 800 tonnes of heavy metals per year, the company said. Rosatom experts intend to develop a plan for such a facility by 2030, it added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/russias-rosatom-ready-to-offer-turkiye-both-land-based-floating-small-modular-reactors-1120510482.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_412:0:3143:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e61dc650d018736e818461b8794a1e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian nuclear scientists, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom, high-strength materials for reactors
russian nuclear scientists, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom, high-strength materials for reactors

Russia's Rosatom Set to Provide New High-Strength Materials for Reactors by Mid-2030s

13:31 GMT 14.10.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian nuclear scientists are working to provide the nuclear and space industries with new high-strength and heat-resistant materials by the mid-2030s, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom representative Aleksey Dub said on Monday.
"By mid-2030s, we expect to provide structural materials for the 'fast' segment, high-strength candidate materials for VVER-S-1000 [pressurized water reactor] and VVER-SCP [reactor with supercritical pressure water coolant]. A significant focus of our work is on heat-resistant materials operating at temperatures of 1500 degrees Celsius [2732 degrees Fahrenheit], including those for HTGRs [high-temperature gas-cooled reactors] and nuclear power plants in space," Dub, the first deputy general director of Rosatom's Science and Innovations subsidiary, stated at the 22nd Mendeleev Congress on General and Applied Chemistry held in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.
Promising materials will make it possible to create reactor designs for future generations of nuclear power plant power units that are highly reliable and have high resource efficiency.
The world's first floating nuclear power plant (NPP) Akademik Lomonosov is pictured at the port of Murmansk, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2024
Economy
Russia's Rosatom Ready to Offer Turkiye Both Land-Based, Floating Small Modular Reactors
11 October, 10:30 GMT
Besides, the Russian nuclear industry intends to develop a project of a new large-scale plant for reprocessing spent nuclear fuel able to process approximately 800 tonnes of heavy metals per year, the company said. Rosatom experts intend to develop a plan for such a facility by 2030, it added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала