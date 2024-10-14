https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russias-rosatom-set-to-provide-new-high-strength-materials-for-reactors-by-mid-2030s-1120547134.html

Russia's Rosatom Set to Provide New High-Strength Materials for Reactors by Mid-2030s

Russian nuclear scientists are working to provide the nuclear and space industries with new high-strength and heat-resistant materials by the mid-2030s, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom representative Aleksey Dub said on Monday.

"By mid-2030s, we expect to provide structural materials for the 'fast' segment, high-strength candidate materials for VVER-S-1000 [pressurized water reactor] and VVER-SCP [reactor with supercritical pressure water coolant]. A significant focus of our work is on heat-resistant materials operating at temperatures of 1500 degrees Celsius [2732 degrees Fahrenheit], including those for HTGRs [high-temperature gas-cooled reactors] and nuclear power plants in space," Dub, the first deputy general director of Rosatom's Science and Innovations subsidiary, stated at the 22nd Mendeleev Congress on General and Applied Chemistry held in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory. Promising materials will make it possible to create reactor designs for future generations of nuclear power plant power units that are highly reliable and have high resource efficiency. Besides, the Russian nuclear industry intends to develop a project of a new large-scale plant for reprocessing spent nuclear fuel able to process approximately 800 tonnes of heavy metals per year, the company said. Rosatom experts intend to develop a plan for such a facility by 2030, it added.

