SPIEF Increasing Importance Both for Russia, Foreign Partners - Putin

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is becoming more and more important both for Russia and for foreign partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The traditional forum in St. Petersburg has opened today, and it is becoming more and more important for our country and for our partners from abroad," Putin said during a meeting on economic issues, which he convened on the first day of SPIEF 2025. During the meeting, the Russian president proposed discussing ways to ensure balanced economic growth. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

