What the Iranian 'Nuclear Threat' Narrative Reveals About a Dying Superpower
16:54 GMT 18.06.2025 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 18.06.2025)
© AP PhotoPresident Donald Trump, center right, meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center left, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, from right, and Vice President JD Vance listen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 7, 2025.
© AP Photo
Subscribe
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has confirmed that his agency has no firm evidence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program, debunking the justification used by Israel to launch its aggression last week. Sputnik asked commentators including a renowned Iraq War whistleblower to weigh in why Israel and Washington neocons are so eager to beat the drums of war.
The IAEA chief’s bombshell confirmation that the agency has zero proof to back up Israeli claims is nothing new, repeating what the US intelligence community has been telling Trump for months, international relations analyst Gilbert Doctorow says.
“What Grossi said merely repeats what Tulsi Gabbard was saying to Congress in hearings a couple of months ago - namely that since 2003 when the Supreme Leader suspended Iran's military nuclear program, there is no evidence they have been working to create a bomb - and this was the unanimous judgment of all 18 American intel agencies,” Doctorow told Sputnik.
It’s this conclusion that Trump “discarded” this week when he said he doesn’t care what his director of national intelligence thinks.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing the Iranian nuke claims, and Trump “is going along" with it, "because he thinks that Israel is destroying the Iranian armed forces and he wants to be on the ‘winning side’,” Doctorow explained.
“Netanyahu has been saying this for 30 years though it is totally false. He wants to destroy Iran so that Israel will be the sole hegemon in the Middle East,” the observer stressed.
Ulterior Motives
“In the international relations perspective…Iran’s allies in the region throughout the Middle East – Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis in Yemen, and so on – they’ve been playing a role in the confrontation with Israel,” Lebanese American University assistant professor Joseph Helou told Sputnik, commenting on the potential “ulterior motives” behind Israel’s trumped up ‘Iranian nuclear weapons’ justifications and the broader Israel-Iran conflict.
“The construction of a narrative around Iran’s possession of weapon-grade nuclear material can become a powerful tool in international relations for states such as Israel to use for an attack,” Helou said, commenting on the months of Iran-US negotiations which preceded the aggression.
Sign of Fading Hegemony
The possible outbreak of a war between the US and Iran “is a symptom of the end of the American empire, something we have been watching for many years, and something that was iconized in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” ex-DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.
“All of our modern wars, and many of the older ones, are necessarily based on lies, to support the theft of something – land, water, oil, opium, resources,” Kwiatkowski, a retired US Air Force Lt. Col. who blew the whistle on the Bush administration's false justifications in the period leading up to the Iraq War, explained.
Sometimes, the goal is also “to divert attention from a previous theft, as in the US refusal or inability to pay its debt, or to prevent imminent losses from the deep state ‘investors’ who exercise their government connections for fun and profit,” Kwiatkowski explained.
MIC War Machine
“43% of the world's weapons are sold by the US. The US government works hard to support those exports and to subsidize that part of the US economy, even as our quality, price, and technological edge have all been surpassed by the global free market, the veteran former soldier stressed.
“Literally, our politicians fight wars to keep their jobs, and postpone domestic collapse -- ironically the same ongoing collapse that brought ‘America First’ Donald Trump into office twice in a decade,” she emphasized.