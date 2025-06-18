https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/what-the-iranian-nuclear-threat-narrative-reveals-about-a-dying-superpower-1122281503.html

What the Iranian 'Nuclear Threat' Narrative Reveals About a Dying Superpower

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has confirmed that his agency has no firm evidence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program, debunking the justification used by Israel to launch its aggression last week. Sputnik asked commentators including a renowned Iraq War whistleblower to weigh in why Israel and Washington neocons are so eager to beat the drums of war.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/12/1122281336_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26c20b391ed6a7b3023f1a5e261f671d.jpg

The IAEA chief’s bombshell confirmation that the agency has zero proof to back up Israeli claims is nothing new, repeating what the US intelligence community has been telling Trump for months, international relations analyst Gilbert Doctorow says.It’s this conclusion that Trump “discarded” this week when he said he doesn’t care what his director of national intelligence thinks.Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing the Iranian nuke claims, and Trump “is going along" with it, "because he thinks that Israel is destroying the Iranian armed forces and he wants to be on the ‘winning side’,” Doctorow explained.“Netanyahu has been saying this for 30 years though it is totally false. He wants to destroy Iran so that Israel will be the sole hegemon in the Middle East,” the observer stressed.Ulterior Motives“In the international relations perspective…Iran’s allies in the region throughout the Middle East – Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis in Yemen, and so on – they’ve been playing a role in the confrontation with Israel,” Lebanese American University assistant professor Joseph Helou told Sputnik, commenting on the potential “ulterior motives” behind Israel’s trumped up ‘Iranian nuclear weapons’ justifications and the broader Israel-Iran conflict.Sign of Fading HegemonyThe possible outbreak of a war between the US and Iran “is a symptom of the end of the American empire, something we have been watching for many years, and something that was iconized in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” ex-DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.Sometimes, the goal is also “to divert attention from a previous theft, as in the US refusal or inability to pay its debt, or to prevent imminent losses from the deep state ‘investors’ who exercise their government connections for fun and profit,” Kwiatkowski explained.MIC War Machine“43% of the world's weapons are sold by the US. The US government works hard to support those exports and to subsidize that part of the US economy, even as our quality, price, and technological edge have all been surpassed by the global free market, the veteran former soldier stressed.

