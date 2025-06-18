https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/iaea-sees-no-proof-of-irans-nuclear-weapons-program-1122279576.html

IAEA Sees No Proof of Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program

IAEA Sees No Proof of Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program

Sputnik International

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) saw no evidence that Iran has a nuclear weapons program, but the situation is concerning, IAEA Director General Grossi said on Wednesday.

2025-06-18T14:22+0000

2025-06-18T14:22+0000

2025-06-18T14:22+0000

world

middle east

ayatollah ali khamenei

iran

israel

tehran

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121727698_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2014c7150742104a2674ca405d8ae467.jpg

"I have said that no country in the world is enriching uranium at this level of 60%, which is technically almost equivalent of 90% which is needed to have a nuclear weapon. At the same time, we are inspectors, we are not political analysts or national political officials, so we have to have concrete proof in order to say that there is an active program to make a nuclear weapon, which we have not seen. That does not mean that they are in a territory which is of concern. And this is the reason why there is international concern," Grossi told Bloomberg.The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours on June 13, striking military targets and Iranian nuclear program facilities. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including the chief of the Iranian armed forces general staff and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." The IRGC retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, which hit military targets inside Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/putin-confirms-to-uae-leader-russias-readiness-to-mediate-iran-israel-conflict-1122278799.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international atomic energy agency, iran has a nuclear weapons program, iaea director general grossi