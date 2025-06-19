https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/ai-dominates-media-landscape-fact-checking-crucial-in-fight-against-fakes-1122334413.html

AI Dominates Media Landscape, Fact-Checking Crucial in Fight Against Fakes

AI Dominates Media Landscape, Fact-Checking Crucial in Fight Against Fakes

Sputnik International

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the media industry, Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director-general of the international media group Rossiya Segodnya and member of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Council, told Sputnik.

2025-06-19T10:33+0000

2025-06-19T10:33+0000

2025-06-25T09:34+0000

russia

alexander yakovenko

rossiya segodnya

spief 2025

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/19/1122334247_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_289e77c6017a8a0a26f93f082b553a1f.jpg

"Everybody believed that media is becoming more and more technologically oriented. And what's interesting that today, for example, in China something like 70% of news is made by artificial intelligence. That's a lot," he said.He also addressed the challenge of disinformation: "Because this is a real problem today.""This is very important. There is also a point that certain things, in order to have some kind of a proof, the news should be marked. It means that the news is really original and is not a fake," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/spief-2025-adds-ais-surging-impact-on-news-media-to-agenda--1122276349.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

AI'S ROLE IN MEDIA SKYROCKETING - Deputy Director of Rossiya Segodnya Sputnik International "Media is becoming more & more tech-oriented. In China, [about] 70% of the news is made by the artificial intelligence," Alexander Yakovenko told Sputnik on the sidelines of SPIEF-2025. 2025-06-19T10:33+0000 true PT1M41S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexander yakovenko, russia, international economic forum in st peterspurg, spief 2025