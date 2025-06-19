https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/ai-dominates-media-landscape-fact-checking-crucial-in-fight-against-fakes-1122334413.html
AI Dominates Media Landscape, Fact-Checking Crucial in Fight Against Fakes
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the media industry, Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director-general of the international media group Rossiya Segodnya and member of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Council, told Sputnik.
"Everybody believed that media is becoming more and more technologically oriented. And what's interesting that today, for example, in China something like 70% of news is made by artificial intelligence. That's a lot," he said.He also addressed the challenge of disinformation: "Because this is a real problem today.""This is very important. There is also a point that certain things, in order to have some kind of a proof, the news should be marked. It means that the news is really original and is not a fake," he said.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the media industry, Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director-general of the international media group Rossiya Segodnya (Sputnik's parent company) and member of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Council, told Sputnik.
"Everybody believed that media is becoming more and more technologically oriented. And what's interesting that today, for example, in China something like 70% of news is made by artificial intelligence. That's a lot," he said.
He also addressed the challenge of disinformation: "Because this is a real problem today."
"This is very important. There is also a point that certain things, in order to have some kind of a proof, the news should be marked. It means that the news is really original and is not a fake," he said.