For the first time, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is putting artificial intelligence in the media spotlight, according to deputy head of the international media group Rossiya Segodnya Alexander Yakovenko.

AI’s impact on the media landscape has been officially added to this year’s SPIEF agenda, Alexander Yakovenko noted. According to various estimates, about 10% of all news in the world is already written using artificial intelligence, and this trend will only grow, he underscored. This, in his opinion, creates both new opportunities and risks, including the threat of disinformation. Overall, AI, along with cutting-edge tech and energy efficiency, will form the real battleground for the main heavyweights, like Russia, the US, China, and India, Yakovenko emphasized.The last SPIEF, held June 5–8, 2024, rallied under the banner “New Growth Areas: Building Blocks of a Multipolar World.” It set records with 21,000 participants from 139 countries and territories, sealing 1,073 deals worth a staggering 6.5 trillion rubles (about $73 billion).

