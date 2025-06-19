https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/group-of-russian-soldiers-returned-from-kiev-controlled-territories-under-istanbul-deal-1122288776.html
More Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
More Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
Sputnik International
A group of Russian soldiers has been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, with a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war being exchanged in return, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.
2025-06-19T11:43+0000
2025-06-19T11:43+0000
2025-06-19T11:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
istanbul
kiev
russia
russian ministry of defense
ukraine
prisoner exchange
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122288842_0:6:1256:713_1920x0_80_0_0_3b3b44cfbd3acd83aa28a129c12f32f9.jpg
"On June 19, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, a group of Russian soldiers was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over," the ministry said.It added that the Russian soldiers are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance."All Russian soldiers will be transferred to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the statement said.
istanbul
kiev
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122288842_149:0:1109:720_1920x0_80_0_0_68ee413e8ee75c8a07fbbe5ae10057d2.jpg
Group of Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
Sputnik International
Group of Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
2025-06-19T11:43+0000
true
PT0M17S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, pow exchenge, istanbul agreement, istanbul deal
russia, ukraine, pow exchenge, istanbul agreement, istanbul deal
More Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
11:43 GMT 19.06.2025 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 19.06.2025)
A group of Russian soldiers has been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, with Ukrainian prisoners of war exchanged in return, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.
"On June 19, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, a group of Russian soldiers was returned
from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over," the ministry said.
It added that the Russian soldiers are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance.
"All Russian soldiers will be transferred to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the statement said.