More Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal

A group of Russian soldiers has been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, with a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war being exchanged in return, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.

2025-06-19T11:43+0000

2025-06-19T11:43+0000

2025-06-19T11:54+0000

"On June 19, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, a group of Russian soldiers was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over," the ministry said.It added that the Russian soldiers are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance."All Russian soldiers will be transferred to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the statement said.

