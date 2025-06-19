International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/group-of-russian-soldiers-returned-from-kiev-controlled-territories-under-istanbul-deal-1122288776.html
More Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
More Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
Sputnik International
A group of Russian soldiers has been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, with a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war being exchanged in return, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.
2025-06-19T11:43+0000
2025-06-19T11:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
istanbul
kiev
russia
russian ministry of defense
ukraine
prisoner exchange
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122288842_0:6:1256:713_1920x0_80_0_0_3b3b44cfbd3acd83aa28a129c12f32f9.jpg
"On June 19, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, a group of Russian soldiers was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over," the ministry said.It added that the Russian soldiers are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance."All Russian soldiers will be transferred to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the statement said.
istanbul
kiev
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Group of Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
Sputnik International
Group of Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal
2025-06-19T11:43+0000
true
PT0M17S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122288842_149:0:1109:720_1920x0_80_0_0_68ee413e8ee75c8a07fbbe5ae10057d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, pow exchenge, istanbul agreement, istanbul deal
russia, ukraine, pow exchenge, istanbul agreement, istanbul deal

More Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territories Under Istanbul Deal

11:43 GMT 19.06.2025 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 19.06.2025)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankReturn of Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity
Return of Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2025
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A group of Russian soldiers has been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, with Ukrainian prisoners of war exchanged in return, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.
"On June 19, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, a group of Russian soldiers was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over," the ministry said.
It added that the Russian soldiers are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance.
© Sputnik
"All Russian soldiers will be transferred to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the statement said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала