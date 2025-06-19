https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/hungary-completely-rejects-eu-plan-to-phase-out-russian-gas-1122287836.html

Hungary Completely Rejects EU Plan to Phase Out Russian Gas

Hungary completely rejects the European Commission's plan to abandon Russian gas, which would be a step back in diversifying energy sources, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, European Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said that the European Commission had proposed to completely abandon Russian fuel by the end of 2027. Hungary completely rejects the proposal of the European Commission, believes that it also violates European rules, because European rules state that the composition of the national energy mix is ​​a purely national competence, Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that this would be a clear step back from diversification Hungary will continue fighting the commission's plan to phase out Russian gas, the minister added. Kiev has not contacted Budapest about the possible termination of Hungarian electricity supplies to Ukraine in the event of a shutdown of energy supplies from Russia to Hungary, but the future of supplies is uncertain, Szijjarto said.Hungary currently supplies 42% of Ukraine's electricity imports, and if supplies to Hungary are uncertain, then i the entire energy system may become uncertain, Szijjarto said.Kiev also did not contact Budapest on electricity supplies, the official said.The pouring of the "first concrete at the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary has been postponed to 2026 because political circumstances in world are unhealthy, Szijjarto said.Hungary hopes that the construction will start next year, Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, calling it a delay due to unhealthy political situation.The European Commission's plan to ban EU countries from buying energy from Russia is a violation of law, and Budapest will fight it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said.Hungary intends to continue energy cooperation with Moscow, Szijjarto added.Hungary plans to import 8 billion -8.5 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia in 2025, Hungarian Foreign Minister said.This year, Hungary has a long-term contract, according to which 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas are supplied, as well as additional contracts, Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that thus, we are talking about 8 billion -8.5 billion cubic meters, which in total will flow to Hungary.Hungary also does not want to refuse Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, the minister said, adding that this is the main route.Hungary completely rejects the European Commission's plan to abandon Russian gas, which would be a step back in diversifying energy sources, Peter Szijjarto said.Earlier this week, European Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said that the European Commission had proposed to completely abandon Russian fuel by the end of 2027.Hungary completely rejects the proposal of the European Commission, believes that it also violates European rules, because European rules state that the composition of the national energy mix is ​​a purely national competence, Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that this would be a clear step back from diversificationHungary will continue fighting the commission's plan to phase out Russian gas, the minister added.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

