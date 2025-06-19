https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/iran-targets-haifa-and-tel-aviv-defense-industry-in-new-round-of-strikes-1122290993.html

Iran Targets Haifa and Tel Aviv Defense Industry in New Round of Strikes

Iran has targeted "military targets" and military-related industrial facilities in the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

"A new round of combined missile and drone strikes has begun, targeting military sites and industrial centers linked to the defense industry in the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv," IRGC said in a statement. The recent wave of strikes involved over 100 drones targeting missile defense systems in the two Israeli cities, it also said, adding that Iran intends to continue ramping up its attacks against military and defense industry sites in Israel.On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.

